Three goals for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2026-2027 NBA season

We are now eight days away from the Memphis Grizzlies beginning the 2026-2027 season at home in FedExForum against the Utah Jazz. It's an interesting time in the history of the franchise. As one era officially ended and another began this past offseason, perceptions of what should be expected of the team have varied. Could the Grizzlies be a surprise postseason contender out west? How good can a team led by an oft-injured center (Zach Edey) and the youngest player in the NBA (Cameron Boozer) actually be?

Those are difficult questions to answer, but truthfully they're not the correct conundrums to ponder on - at least not yet. While playoff basketball returning to the 901 sooner rather than later would be great to see, that should not be this season's goal. That's not to say that the team should tank again - far from it.

It's to say that instead of focusing on the ends, the means need to be the priority. Here are three goals for the Memphis Grizzlies in the season ahead.

Establish a culture of mental and physical toughness

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No disrespect is intended with this goal. This is not to insinuate that the #GrzNxtGen era was not tough. Ja Morant played through injuries, as did Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. Few, if any, would suggest the stars of the most recent version of this franchise did not give their best.

It is, however, a nod to the reality that their style of play - while very skilled - was not necessarily one that was physical.

While Jaren Jackson Jr. was a Defensive Player of the Year, no one feared him as a rebounder. Desmond Bane was a skilled shooter and offensive player but had defensive limitations. And Ja Morant, when on the floor, was awe inspiring with highlight reel productivity...offensively.

But when it came time to do the things that win at the highest levels of the NBA - defend, rebound, attack the rim, own the paint, clean the glass, pressure the ball defensively - they and those around them faltered far too often.

The failure of the era that Morant was the face of is not entirely on Ja - that's not a fair representation of the choices made beyond his own. But he and his teammates rarely were the aggressors, rarely struck fear or intimidation in the hearts of opponents with their aggression or physical presence.

The pieces are in place for that to change.

Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells are two big, physical defenders who either are (Wells) or have the potential to be (Coward) above average to excellent point of attack forces on that end of the court. Cameron Boozer and Zach Edey were such elite rebounders in college (and Edey in the NBA when playing) that it's widely assumed the glass will belong to the Grizzlies whenever they're on the court.

And none of that mentions the downhill ability of a GG Jackson, or the full court pressure Scotty Pippen Jr. brings, or the combination of size and mindset that is the Isaiah Stewart experience. Even Cam Spencer and several others bring a gritty, fighter's mindset to the game and franchise.

It is clear that Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman has had a type the last couple seasons. Structuring and nurturing that potential as the new reality in Memphis should be a main focus.

Make the lack of a "star" a strength

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) reacts with forward Cedric Coward (23) and guard Ty Jerome (2) during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who is the best player on the Memphis Grizzlies? Is it Rookie of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer? What about reigning All-Rookie 1st teamer Cedric Coward? Zach Edey put up elite advanced numbers (in an admittedly small sample size), maybe it is him. Or maybe it's the offensive maestro in the system of Head Coach Tuomas Iisalo that is Ty Jerome?

The truth is, you can make an argument for any number of Grizzlies players, those four in particular. And while that may be seen as a flaw - who is taking the last shot in a close game, "Call 12" is not longer available - it can absolutely be an advantage.

The lack of a superstar, while not ideal long-term in the NBA (hopefully Boozer can grow to that level of productivity), can allow for unpredictability and malleable rotations. Need a stop at the end of the game? A Scotty Pippen Jr./Cedric Coward/Jaylen Wells perimeter trio should be able to switch and limit a lot of what the opposing team is trying to do while Isaiah Stewart and Zach Edey shut down the paint. Worried about offensive spacing on a final offensive possession? Put Cameron Boozer and Quinten Post out there alongside Ty Jerome/Cam Spencer/GG Jackson.

There is no correct read - just varying levels of wrong.

And who do you commit to stopping, or picking on, in either scenario? Maybe you are able to run dual big pick and rolls to attack Stewart and Edey, but it's unlikely their handle or athleticism is enough to stop the length and sheer size of those two. Not worried about Jackson or Post as a shooter? Post has shown in preseason some stretch five capabilities, and with him open or GG Jackson using his 6'9" 240 pound combo forward frame to get downhill to the rim, either GG will have a chance to finish or someone will be open outside.

All for one. One for all. Instead of one or two giant stars the Grizzlies universe revolves around, it's a constellation of smaller stars that could make whatever image your basketball mind envisions. It's not how NBA teams win usually, and make no mistake, Cameron Boozer or Zach Edey becoming an All-Star caliber player would be the preference long-term.

But there's no need in the here and now to force anything. Just play the game the right way, every chance you get. And see who is ready for the moment when it arrives for them.

Earn trust through actions, not words

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) reacts during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman isn't on the hot seat...but he should feel some heat.

The beginning of Kleiman's run was in 2019, and coincided with the hiring of a new head coach (Taylor Jenkins) and the drafting of a new franchise star (Ja Morant). Fast forward seven years, and Jenkins (fired before the playoffs in 2025 and now the head coach with the Milwaukee Bucks) and Morant (traded before the 2026 NBA Draft) are gone because the previous era fell short of expectations.

Only Kleiman remains as a second rebuild begins. But this time, there are greater expectations for what comes next because of what was lost from his first attempt.

Back in 2019, the team was moving on from aging stars like Marc Gasol and Mike Conley after the Chandler Parsons project failed. It was widely accepted that the time had come to pivot from Grit and Grind. This choice, however, has detractors. Ja Morant is the only superstar in franchise history, and both Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. are in the prime of their NBA careers.

This pivot had better pay dividends - and fast.

Grizzlies 2026 draft picks Karim Lopez, Cam Boozer and Richie Saunders pose for photos with their New Jerseys next to Zach Kleiman, general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations, and head coach Tuomas Iisalo after the players’ introductory press conference at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on June 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That's not to say that fans demand a championship, or even a playoff appearance this season. Memphis basketball fans are among the best "ball knowers" there are - when your likely best player is the youngest in the league, those may be too lofty of expectations. But if Cameron Boozer is who we think he is, and Zach Edey can stay healthy, and Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells keep developing, and the veterans on the roster produce the way they have in previous seasons...

It's a lot of ifs. But IF they come to pass? The Memphis Grizzlies are fighting for a play-in spot this season, and flying past season win projections of around 30 or 31 victories.

The key word there is FIGHT. Not TANK. Not REST for draft positioning. The fastest way to show those that are down after the unceremonious end of the Morant era this will be different, and better, is for the team to compete in a way that the Grit and Grind teams did.

It wasn't about winning a title. It was about organic connection to the city and playing the game in a way that made Memphis proud. If that happens? Kleiman will earn credit with the fan base and more time to let this next rebuild set the foundation for future success. If not?

There's only one person left from the previous era's failure to blame. But that shouldn't be the goal.

The goal? Win - in more ways than one.