Memphis Grizzlies offseason: Winners and losers (so far)

The Memphis Grizzlies' offseason is far from over, but several moves have already been made.

In an offseason that has seen the Grizzlies trade the biggest superstar the franchise has ever seen after adding its next one, here are five winners and losers of the summer so far.

Winner: Tuomas Iisalo

Oct 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo could not help but smile when asked about Cameron Boozer's passing and playmaking ability at the Grizzlies' rookie introductory press conference.

I asked Tuomas Iisalo about Cam Boozer's passing and playmaking ability.



He was so giddy at the idea he started smiling before I even finished asking the question 🤣🤣



That's a man whose mind is already cooking with ideas for how to utilize Boozer. Should be fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/xsTZrfc3oJ — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) June 25, 2026

"He does everything, basically, on the court," Iisalo said. "He can create mismatches in the post. He scores out of transition. He's an excellent shooter and mover without the ball. He can screen. He can handle himself."

Iisalo's calling card as a coach is his basketball mind. His expertise from an X's and O's standpoint is the primary reason he was hired by the Grizzlies as an assistant. For a coach who thrives in getting creative with offensive sets and actions, Boozer is a dream player to coach.

A valid criticism of Iisalo last season, which was his first as head coach, was his rotations. He relied on playing players in shorter spurts to keep them fresh, but it resulted in the best players on the team playing low amounts of minutes compared to other teams' best guys.

Iisalo did not get a fair shot to showcase his strengths as a coach due to being without his primary point guards, Ja Morant, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr., and centers Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke, for most of the season.

With a (hopefully) healthy group of guards and bigs and Boozer as a point forward, Iisalo has gained the tools needed to be successful.

Winner: The frontcourt

Dec 7, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) dunks during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The frontcourt was a glaring need heading into the summer, and the Grizzlies have addressed it in a big way so far (no pun intended).

Landing the third overall pick in the draft lottery was about as perfect a break the team could have asked for, as it allowed Memphis to get Boozer to plug in at the four next to Edey. The Grizzlies also drafted 6-9 wing Karim Lopez at No. 21, adding great size to its group of wings.

During the second round of the draft, Memphis traded for Detroit Pistons big Isaiah Stewart, who is a player that embodies the Grizzlies' culture arguably better than anyone in the NBA.

Memphis also added a third center this week by signing Warriors C Quentin Post. The restricted free agent signed a three-year, $30 million offer sheet from the Grizzlies that Golden State decided not to match. Only the first year of the deal is guaranteed, and $1.3 million is tied to incentives.

Only the first season of Quinten Post’s three-year, $30 million offer sheet from

Memphis is guaranteed, per sources. Yet there are ~$1.3M in unlikely incentives each season if Post were to make an All-Defense Team, so that extra money would count against the Warriors’ apron… https://t.co/Pj9d88iHng — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 6, 2026

After a season that saw Jahmai Mashack, who is 6-4, center minutes at times, Memphis has made it a priority to add size and length to its roster.

Loser: GrzNxtGen era

Oct 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and guard Ja Morant (12) get back on defense during the first half against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Trading Morant is a bad thing for everyone involved with the Grizzlies. Despite a final three seasons in Memphis tainted by off-court troubles, suspensions, and injuries, the Grizzlies saying goodbye to one of the biggest superstars the city of Memphis has ever seen is a loss.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FJOTzGe5Tr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Yes, the trade was something that needed to happen, and the Grizzlies' future looks promising as it moves on from GrzNxtGen. However, for Grizzlies fans, seeing a core that once had arguably the most promising future in the league in 2022 split up just four years later stings.

Winner: The front office

Zach Kleiman, Grizzlies general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations, answers a question from the media during the introductory press conference for the team’s 2026 draft picks at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on June 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everything Memphis' front office does will ultimately be judged based on results, and that is how it should be. With that in mind, Kleiman and the rest of the front office do deserve credit for strong process this summer.

The Boozer pick was a layup, but Kleiman made multiple moves later in the first round that look really good on paper. The Grizzlies traded No. 16 to the Oklahoma City Thunder for No. 17 and two second-round picks. Memphis then moved No. 17 to Detroit for No. 21 and three second-rounders. The Grizzlies used those same three seconds from Detroit to trade for Stewart, and the team drafted Lopez at No. 21.

The Stewart deal ended up being combined with the trade that sent Santi Aldama and the draft rights to Tarik Biberovic to the Dallas Mavericks for AJ Johnson and more future draft capital as part of a six-team trade. The deal involved the Grizzlies, Pistons, Mavericks, Clippers, Bucks and Wizards.

Official 6-team trade summary:



Mavs get - Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser, Tarik Biberovic



Pistons get - John Collins, Gary Harris, Taurean Prince, 3 second-round picks



Grizzlies get - Isaiah Stewart, D'Angelo Russell, AJ Johnson, 1 first-round pick (top-20 protected via DAL), 3… pic.twitter.com/kHnoGpwG8h — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) July 8, 2026

Memphis also acquired D'Angelo Russell, a future second-rounder and a second-round pick swap in the deal from Washington without giving up any additional assets.

In both trades made (the six-teamer and Morant), Memphis has opened up more playing time for young players while adding a useful veteran in Jerami Grant. Most importantly, the Grizzlies added more assets to its already loaded stash of draft capital.

Loser: Health (some things never change)

Apr 5, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) shoots the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Memphis' injury bug in two of the past three seasons has been historic in a bad way. Injury reports in 2023-24 and 2025-26 were regularly flooded with OUT designations for important players.

Lopez and Walter Clayton Jr. have yet to play in Summer League due to injury, and Edey is working back from surgery. Edey is expected to be ready for opening night, but it is not something Grizzlies fans love to see.