With the most dynamic guard in Memphis Grizzlies history gone, it’s fitting the franchise enters the next stage in rebuilding mode fully focused on their frontcourt leading the way.

All-time leading scorer Mike Conley chose Boston instead of returning to play a mentor role in Memphis. Ja Morant will begin a new chapter in Portland wearing No. 1 and hoping a fresh start will spark a career resurgence.

Behind Conley and before Morant (7,331 career points - 8th) the next six all-time leading scorers are forwards and centers. The Gasol brothers, Zach Randolph, Rudy Gay, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Shareef Abdur-Rahim all had different styles but were consistently among the best at their position in their prime.

There’s talent in place who could join the ranks of Grizzlies all-time greats, but the 2026-27 season is going to be filled with teachable moments amid a lot of losing.

If all goes as planned, Memphis’ next rise will be led by center Zach Edey and versatile forward Cameron Boozer, the No. 3 pick in what is expected to rank as one of the most fruitful NBA drafts in history. Boozer felt he should’ve gone No. 1, which is what you want to hear from an elite competitor tasked with helping lift a team out of the basement.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Draft prospect Cameron Boozer poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2026 NBA draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boozer will almost certainly be among the top Rookie of the Year candidates and expects to make an immediate impact at power forward. With Santi Aldama traded to Dallas, there are major minutes to be had for him to gain experience without the pressure of competing for a playoff spot.

Edey appeared to have made massive improvements in his game, looking more fluid, efficient and emerging as a high-level threat at both ends. The 24-year-old played just 11 games as Memphis erred on the side of caution to prevent ankle issues from derailing his career, a decision made easier by the Grizzlies going into tank mode following a slow start.

Cam Boozer on playing with Zach Edey "I think it's really exciting. I think we automatically become one of the best rebounding duos in the league." — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) June 24, 2026

The 7-foot-3 Canadian played 66 games as a rookie and made it through a four-year career at Purdue without significant issues, so calling him injury-prone would be inaccurate. Anyone his size can be tagged as an injury risk, but the Grizzlies made the right call in shelving him early and going the preventive maintenance route by getting him surgery earlier this year.

We won’t know how Edey is looking until training camp at the earliest, but he proved he can be among the NBA’s biggest difference-makers at center when he did suit up. If he can stay in the lineup and meshes well with Boozer, the coming season will be a success, laying the groundwork for years to come.

The Grizzlies have had five last-place finishes since 2007, but none since losing 60 games in 2017-18, tying the record for most defeats since moving to Memphis. Because they were tanking and testing out rentals and 10-day contract recipients, the Griz closed last season on a 2-21 run to finish 25-57. They successfully landed a top-three pick and continue adding to their stockpile of draft assets.

Edey was sidelined and Boozer was still working to get Duke another national championship - a dream that ended thanks to a miracle comeback from UConn - so the lone projected starter who logged minutes was Jaylen “Juice” Wells, who returns for a third season on the wing. Wells played in 11 of the 23 final games due to his own injury-related issues, and will be 23 when training camp begins, having already received the baptism by fire that awaits his starting projected frontcourt mates.

Wells has already proven to be an effective 3-and-guy, gaining respect with his on-ball defense on the wing while shooting just over 35 percent from beyond the arc in each of his first two seasons. He’s started 143 of the 148 games he’s appeared in and looks locked in opposite second-year shooting guard Cedric Coward as players the Grizzlies have high hopes for beyond their rookie contracts.

While Wells, Boozer and Edey will go into the season as one of they youngest starting frontcourts in the league. Depth is expected to be provided by likely sixth man Jerami Grant, a proven scorer who will provide a veteran influence after performing in a similar role in Portland the past few years.

Stretch-five Quinten Post, who has been an asset for theGolden State Warriors over his first two seasons, and Taylor Hendricks, who came over from the Jazz in the Jackson deal, will also be in the mix. Post officially became a member of the Grizzlies when the Warriors passed on matching Memphis offer at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

Apr 3, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) handles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GG Jackson, who got a lot of playing time during last season’s past few months and is still just 21 years old despite playing 132 games since coming into the league in 2023, joins Hendricks as an x-factor that could make Memphis much deeper than it currently appears.

Newly acquired Kris Murray may get a shot to contribute but will have to shoot it more effectively than he did with the Blazers to command consistent playing time. First-round pick Karim Lopez, just 19, figures to spend time in the G League after being drafted 21st.

Head coach Tuomas Iisalo played a lot of guys in his first season and handed out minutes in a fashion that often looked more like a hockey coach deploying line changes, so we’ll see whether he alters his approach or sticks with that as a way to develop his young roster. That roster includes rising two-way star Coward, who should improve in his second season.

The Grizzlies have a promising frontcourt that could eventually rank among the Western Conference’s best, but it’s too early to hang expectations on them given their youth and collective inexperience. The best Memphis can hope for is they stay healthy, gel and remain confident throughout the bumps they’ll inevitably take.