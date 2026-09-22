Which Grizzlies Rookies Crack the Rotation this Season

The Memphis Grizzlies are a couple of weeks away from the start of training camp. They will have plenty of competition this year especially at the guard spot according to reporting by Mateo Mayorga.

What I find particularly fascinating every year as an NBA draft specialist will be the rookie’s journey and the Grizzlies have several. Let’s take a deep dive into their role, fit and outlook for the upcoming season. First, up picked third overall Cameron Boozer.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; The third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6’9” | 250 lbs | Power Forward | Duke | 3rd

Role: Cam is the one player that will have a lot to prove but not a ton of competition for his spot. He appears to be slated to start next to Zach Edey.

Head coach Tuomas Iisalo said about Boozer. “He does everything basically on the court”. “He can create mismatches in the post, he scores out of transition, he is an excellent shooter and mover without the ball. He can screen; he can handle himself. So, there’s really everything you would need for an offensive guy. And I think that’s the big thing with him is just utilize also his high basketball IQ, his decision making and ability to also get his teammates on the same page. Cam’s biggest attribute is the fact that he makes the team win.”

Fit: Boozer is one of the cleanest fits in the entire draft. His skill compliments the roster in a major way. He doesn’t need a ton of usage to be effective, but he also can be someone you throw the ball into and run as a hub of your offense out of the high post. His instant processing ability will allow him to make a deadly high low combo with your enormous center in Zach Edey. His biggest adjustment will be on the defensive end due to his athletic limitations.

Outlook: Cam is going to play a large role in the 2026-2027 season for the Grizzlies. He is likely going to be in the running for rookie of the year with the other top 5 picks in the class including AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Caleb Wilson. I don’t think he ultimately wins the award because his scoring isn’t going to be able to keep up with the dominate amount of usage those guys are going to get.

I do think he is going to play an all-around game every night. He is going to be a walking double double. If all things go right, he could even have a couple triple doubles this season because of his ability to rack up easy assists. A successful season to me looks like a positive impact on winning and a stat line that fills up like 12 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Grizzlies 2026 draft picks Karim Lopez, Cam Boozer and Richie Saunders pose for photos with their New Jerseys next to Zach Kleiman, general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations, and head coach Tuomas Iisalo after the players’ introductory press conference at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on June 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

6’5” | 222 lbs | Wing | New Zealand | 21st

Role: The season for Lopez to get playing time had to go incredibly wrong or incredibly right for him to crack the rotation. He is a project at just 19 years old and will take redshirt season to catch up to the NBA game. Expect him to spend a ton of time in the G-league.

Fit: Lopez has an intriguing skill set and measurables. He is a decent athlete with a good wingspan and hand size. He can handle the rock and pass but his foot speed is very slow. He doesn’t have great stop start yet in his game. His career could hinge on the ability to get in the lane and draw fouls and facilitate because he isn’t a very good shooter.

Outlook: This will be a growth and development season. My expectation is to see acclimation to the NBA game.

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) shoots against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6’6” | 205 lbs | Guard | BYU | 32nd

Role: Richie as of February was still grinding back from his ACL surgery. "I've been just so focused on getting better and having a great foundation from a knee standpoint," Saunders said. "It's been a grind. It's been work. That's what I've done my whole career is work. It's been in a different, more focused way, but it's been work. And I'm just grateful to be here. Grateful to finish my rehab here." said Saunders.

Fit: Richie would be an excellent fit when healthy with his nonstop motor and movement shooting ability. He shot 37% from deep on 6.8 attempts per game in college. He did a little bit of everything while at BYU. He averaged 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals. There were times he led the team when Egor Demin was in school and Aj Dybantsa early in the year.

Outlook: My hope for Richie is that he gets healthy in time for the start of the season. This will give him the opportunity to catch up to his missed time in the G league. Hopefully by mid-season he will be ready to wet his feet and get some NBA minutes at the bottom of the rotation but that is unlikely to happen with the glut of guards on the Grizzlies this season.

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