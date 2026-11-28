The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-109 on Friday to clinch West Group B of the NBA Cup.

Memphis had four players with 15 or more points, and Cedric Coward led the Grizzlies with 22. Here is a look at three winners and three losers from the game.

Winner: Cedric Coward

Coward continues to show signs of a significant second-year leap as a player. He went 9-for-16 from the field tonight, grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists, and added two blocks and two steals. Coward also keeps putting up good defensive performances. His do-it-all skill set is even more valuable with Cam Boozer missing time.

CEDRIC COWARD WHAT A BLOCK pic.twitter.com/jvvBBYLxzX — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 28, 2026

Winner: Javon Small

Javon Small caught fire in the first quarter, scoring 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including 3-for-3 from three. He finished the game with 19 points and shot 7-for-10 from the field. Small is making a strong case to become the next Grizzly to earn a standard NBA contract while on a two-way deal.

Javon Small is POPPING OFF pic.twitter.com/uvCxdMGwZl — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 28, 2026

Loser: Quentin Post

With Isaiah Stewart out, Quentin Post saw an increase in playing time. However, it did not go well with Post shooting 1-for-10 and 1-for-7 from three. He scored just four points in 14 minutes. Lawson Lovering, who just signed a 10-day deal with Memphis, played 20 minutes off the bench and got the nod over Post later in the game.

Loser: Zach Edey

Zach Edey was questionable going into the game but ended up playing. His night did not go well, as he fouled out in just 12 minutes. He scored five points and grabbed six rebounds.

Winner: Cam Spencer

Cam Spencer continued to build a sneaky Sixth Man of the Year case with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting 7-for-14. His performance, coupled with Small's, is another example of Memphis' depth at point guard behind Ty Jerome. Without all the frontcourt injuries the Grizzlies are dealing with, the backcourt depth is a bright spot.

get in your bag then Cam Spencer pic.twitter.com/QDgIil8d3Z — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 28, 2026

Small told Grizzlies sideline reporter Rob Fischer that Spencer won Memphis' "Biggest Dawg Belt" for the game, which is given to the player who does the dirty work and makes hustle plays.

Loser: Fourth quarter turnovers

Memphis jumped out to a 14-point lead with 5:04 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the offense stalled, and Minnesota got back in the game due to its defense. The Timberwolves forced seven Grizzlies turnovers in the final quarter, which matched Memphis' total in the first three quarters.

Luckily for the Grizzlies, they were able to overcome the late sputter and got the win.