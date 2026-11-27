Kris Murray came to Memphis in the Ja Morant trade, and for most of this season he looked like exactly what you'd expect: a complementary piece buried on a crowded depth chart.

Not anymore.

Murray has led the Grizzlies in minutes in each of the last two games, 32 in Monday's 117-111 win at Charlotte and another 32 in Wednesday's 115-97 win over the Clippers, which pushed Memphis to 14-5.

Kris Murray picks the pocket and throws down the two-handed slam 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jhXoA1bsuV — Grizzlies Nation (@GrizNationCP) November 24, 2026

Before those matchups, he had reached double-digit minutes in just seven of his first 13 games this season and cleared 15 minutes only four times.

He's earned that spike in minutes on the defensive end.

Against the Hornets, the 6-foot-8 Murray spent most of the night on Brandon Miller and finished with four steals, a block and a plus-16 while Miller needed 19 shots to get to 20 points, missing 13 of them.

Kris Murray defensive tape vs the Hornets: pic.twitter.com/5pae6Mxl2e — arn (@tagtheroller) November 24, 2026

Two nights later against the Clippers, he drew the Brandon Ingram assignment and posted a plus-25 as Ingram shot an identical 6 of 19 for 18 points.

Murray's own box scores stayed modest, 9 points on 4-of-6 against Charlotte and 8 on 4-of-8 against the Clippers, but Memphis does not need him to score, it needs him to lock down the other team's best scorer, and that is exactly what he has been doing.

However, none of this seemed like the original plan back in June.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FJOTzGe5Tr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

In the trade that sent Morant to Portland on June 29 in exchange for Murray and Jerami Grant, it was Grant who was ticketed for the bigger role with Memphis.

But Grant has missed Memphis's last three games with a Grade 1 calf strain along with Cam Boozer mssing time with a left ankle sprain and fellow forward GG Jackson II is out roughly three months after breaking the fifth metatarsal in his left foot on Nov. 14.

Murray has helped fill the void for all three of them up front.

While he doesn't replace what either of them brings offensively, he's shown before he can hold up on that end of the court.

Before the NBA, Murray spent three seasons at Iowa, where his twin brother Keegan also played, in a reserve role before breaking out as a junior: 20.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team nod.

His full ability was on display in a 31-point, 20-rebound night against Georgia Tech, the first 30-20 line an Iowa player had put up since 1977.

Portland took him 23rd overall in 2023, a year after Keegan had gone fourth to Sacramento.

With the 23rd overall pick we have selected.. Kris Murray !!#NBADraft | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/myoc4s5hwF — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 23, 2023

His three years and 188 regular season games in Portland were rocky, though the flashes of talent kept appearing.

He set his career high with 18 rebounds in his rookie finale, as well as in scoring with 21that same year, and even posted three four-steal games during his time in Oregon.

None of it added up to a real role, between injuries and a crowded rotation, and he finished his Blazers tenure averaging 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds over three seasons.

At 26, Murray isn't trying to become a three-point marksman, instead he's leaning into and being what a winning team needs: physical, switchable defense, well-timed backdoor cuts when the ball swings away from him, and an occasional corner three when a defense collapses elsewhere.

He's also in the final year of his rookie contract and will be a restricted free agent this summer, so every one of these minutes doubles as an audition for his long-term career in Memphis, another team or his potential trade value in February.

This season however, if Grant, Boozer and Jackson's absences drag on, he could become Memphis's frontcourt answer for whichever wing scorer the Grizzlies need stopped that night.

Even after they are all back, if Murray keeps locking down and stays clean offensively, he could play himself into a real rotational piece.

While the Grizzlies might not have traded for him expecting him to lead this team recently in minutes, or be a lockdown defender on opposing wings, however, two games in, he's doing it for them anyway.

