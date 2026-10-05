Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies are walking a fine line

Preseason basketball is finally here for the NBA. That, of course, means the Memphis Grizzlies are ramping up toward the regular season as well. As Memphis prepares for their preseason opener tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, there are many questions that still need to be answered.

But perhaps none are "bigger" than the availability of 7'4", 290 Zach Edey.

Coming off of leg surgery in the offseason, the Grizzlies organization have made it clear that Edey is "cleared" for participation fully in training camp. And yet, the availability of the "Big Mane" for Memphis in preseason games - especially tonight against the Hawks - is very much up in the air.

So which is it? If Edey is ready to compete, why hold him out of these build up opportunities? And if he needs more time to fully recover, why say he is cleared to compete with all eyes on opening night (which is 16 short days away)?

It's a balancing act - one that the Grizzlies and Edey must tread carefully on.

The case for playing Edey in preseason

Oct 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are plenty of images on the internet to choose from when wanting to find a picture of Zach Edey NOT playing basketball. Edey logged less than 300 minutes last season for the Memphis Grizzlies across 11 games played per Cleaning the Glass, and across his two seasons in the NBA has only played roughly 1,600 minutes. Compare that to other rookie big men who were part of Edey's draft class...

1. Donovan Clingan - Over 3,300 minutes

Sep 28, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) during media day. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Including over 2,000 minutes played last season.

2. Kel'el Ware - Over 3,000 minutes

Apr 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) dunks against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And in line for a much larger role with the rebuilding Milwaukee Bucks

3. Alex Sarr - Over 3,100 minutes

Mar 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) attempts a basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Likely to see much more opportunity alongside Trae Young, AJ Dybansta, and Anthony Davis in Washington as they try to compete.

That is three bigs - two Memphis was unable to move up to select if they wanted to in Sarr and Clingan and one that they could have picked in Ware - all from the same Lottery draft class that have logged almost double the NBA minutes that Edey has to this point in his career.

If Edey is cleared to compete, wouldn't it make sense to get him as much in-game run as possible?

The scenarios and situations of an NBA game, whether it is preseason or not, are not as controllable as a practice scrimmage. Head Coach Tuomas Iisalo and his staff do not have the access to variables such as intensity, and whenever another team is in the mix there is a level of uncertainty about what can happen.

But where else can a player, much less a big like Edey coming off of limited run last season, experience such an environment other than the game? The speed, the energy, the physicality...that cannot be fully simulated in practice. Even a preseason contest has a heightened level of focus and execution because players are competing for a variety of things - contract extensions, playing time, a roster or rotation spot in general.

Edey is clearly a priority of the team moving forward. But wouldn't it be in the best interest of the player, if he is indeed fully cleared, to get some feel of that in-game experience before the games actually start to count?

We're not talking about Nikola Jokic or Giannis Antetokounmpo here, former MVP big men who have won championships, sitting out preseason because they don't need it. This is a young player who has less NBA minutes played than many of his peers from his Lottery class. He needs run.

Those two former MVPs played in their preseason openers this past weekend, by the way.

The case for sitting Edey out

Dec 7, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) dunks during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The impact of Zach Edey on winning for the Memphis Grizzlies has been well documented. In the small sample size of last season, he was one of the most dominant players in the entire NBA - especially on the defensive end. He is unique in the league's landscape. Sure, Victor Wembanyama is taller. But no player in the league is as big, combining height and sheer size, as Zach Edey.

With that comes the reality of Edey's injury - and how if not managed properly, it could possible become a long-term issue. But even beyond the injury, which again the Grizzlies say he is fully cleared from, there is the fact that at his size those miles on the proverbial tires can lead to wear and tear more aggressively than on other players.

Why waste that "tread" on games that simply do not matter?

Coach Tuomas Iisalo has already stated that no player will log more than 20 minutes in the game against the Hawks tonight. Say Edey does play roughly 15 minutes and completely dominates the contest, only for a report to surface later this week saying "soreness" has Edey out the remainder of the preseason entirely.

Now opening night, which the Memphis staff insists is not in question right now, very much comes under scrutiny. And with it frustration with a medical staff and training team that, while essentially brand new, carries the burden of baggage from how injuries have been handled in the past within the Grizzlies organization.

We aren't privy to what happens in full practice sessions, or in film, or training/work outs. All we really know is what local reporters are able to learn and see when they do get access to the team, and what is said by the coaches and players themselves. If Edey looks good in practice, and is on track to start opening night, the way he is utilized in preseason does not matter. At least, it should not matter.

Is the plan for Zach Edey to take the opening tip against the Jazz on October 21st? If the answer is yes, then keep walking the path that got him to this position after a lower extremity injury that, fairly or unfairly, should be treated extra cautiously with a player Edey's size.

So what should be done?

Sep 28, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) speaks at media day at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Memphis plays three preseason games this week - tonight in Atlanta, Wednesday night against Orlando at home, and Friday in Chicago. The Grizzlies only play four preseason games this season - the finale is a home game on Friday, October 16th against the Hornets. That's the schedule before the Jazz on the 21st begins the regular season.

Edey should play in at least two of those games.

After training camp last week and open practice/travel Sunday, resting Edey Monday is likely the correct choice. But there is no substitue for in-game reps, and Wednesday and Friday would provide for the opportunity to truly see how he feels on the surgically repaired leg. 15-20 minutes played Wednesday and Friday, with the long week afterward before the preseason finale, seems like the middle ground. Then decide if that final Friday contest - with the several days off before Utah comes calling - needs to be in play.

Worst case, play the two home games - this Wednesday and next Friday - and get some run while also allowing for a large amount of rest and recovery.

If Edey plays every preseason game, you run the risk of overloading his current process for full season preparation. If he doesn't play at all, it is impossible to truly know whether he is ready to compete at the level needs him to be at. Between Wednesday the 7th and next Friday the 16th, playing at least two games allows for the team and Edey to have a better feel for where the former two-time Naismith Award winner is ahead of a massive season for him and his team.

Will that be the road the Grizzlies travel? Time will tell. But Edey needs to be on the floor far more this coming season - for both his and Memphis' sake.