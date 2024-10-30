3 Prop Bets for Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards
For the second time in three nights, the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards are going to play a basketball game and it is hard not to say that injuries are going to be the defining factor in this game.
De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation) is questionable, Dyson Daniels (right hip flexor strain), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring), Kobe Bufkin (shoulder), and Vit Krejci (adductor) are out. The Hawks also updated the status of Bogdanovic, Bufkin, and Krejci yesterday. Bufkin and Bogdanovic are going to be re-evaluated in four weeks while Krejci will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Daniels is day-to-day.
This is going to be tough for the Hawks to navigate for the time being, but they can still beat Washington, who will be without Kyle Kuzma and Malcolm Brogdon.
Injuries aside, what are some prop bets to look at ahead of this game?
Three prop bets for Hawks at Wizards
Zaccharie Risacher over 3.5 rebounds (-160)
Whether or not Hunter plays tonight, Risacher should start with Daniels being out. In the last two games that Risacher has started, he has played at least 26 minutes and pulled in six rebounds vs Oklahoma City and three in Monday's game vs the Wizards. Risacher is a good rebounder for a young rookie and I think he has a good shot at going over this tonight.
Trae Young over 2.5 three's made (-172)
Young has only gone over this number once this year, but he is getting up plenty of attempts (9.3 per game) and he is going to get them to fall at some point. The Wizards have arguably the worst defense in the NBA and while Young had his worst game of the year so far on Monday vs the Wizards, he still almost went over this number. I think he bounces back and drains at least three three-pointers in this game.
Jalen Johnson top scorer (+600)
I mean we just saw Johnson be the top scorer in a game vs the Wizards and while Washington has Bilal Coulibaly available to try and guard Young, they don't have a good matchup for Johnson, who had his best game of the year on Monday. He finished with 29 points on 11-17 shooting and I think he has a chance to carve up the Wizards defense again.
All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Additional Links:
Hawks vs Wizards: Game Preview, Injury Report, Betting Odds, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game
Which Backup Point Guard Could Atlanta Add in Free Agency?
Atlanta Hawks Provide Massive Injury Updates To Four Key Players