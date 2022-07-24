Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 10

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Offseason Player Power Rankings: Week 10

We are back with a new installment of the summer player power rankings. Fans know the slogan, "No analytics, strictly vibes." The Hawks roster looked very different when we last ranked players on June 19. 

Sadly, the team lost some heavy hitters in the vibes department - Lou Williams, Kevin Huerter, and Danilo Gallinari, just to name a few. It was not easy, but here are your rankings for the week of July 17 - July 24.

10. Coach Nate McMillan

Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan looks on from the sideline against the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.

Coach Nate McMillan had a gym named after him this week.

A shocking turn of events right out of the gate. Head coach Nate McMillan has never been ranked before. But McMillan had an eventful week. The NBA legend had a gym named after him in Raleigh, North Carolina. Friends, family, and civic leaders showed up to give their flowers to McMillan.

9. AJ Griffin

A.J. Griffin (Duke) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number sixteen overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

AJ Griffin provided some much-needed wholesome vibes to our timeline.

AJ Griffin is only 18 years old and appears to be completely unflappable. The rookie dropped a well-timed photo dump on Instagram and provided some much-needed religious tweets on the timeline.

8. Sharife Cooper

Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper during NBA Summer League.

Sharife Cooper made some young fans very happy.

Sharife Cooper did not have the Summer League he had wanted. The rising sophomore played through thumb soreness and displayed real resiliency. Did he get down? Not at all. Cooper signed his Two-Way contract with the Hawks and made some kids' days by signing autographs.

7. Tyrese Martin

Atlanta Hawks forward Tyrese Martin celebrates during NBA Summer League.

Tyrese Martin secured the bag this week.

Tyrese Martin lit up Las Vegas in the Summer League. Thanks to his stellar performance, the second-round draft pick was rewarded with a full NBA contract. The Hawks draft night trade with the Golden State Warriors looks amazing in retrospect.

6. Aaron Holiday

Aaron Holiday signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Hawks.

Aaron Holiday put in some work with his brother this week.

"The Fourth Holiday" moves much quieter than his older brother, Justin. But thanks to Justin, we got a sneak peek at Aaron working in the lab. Even better, Aaron was rocking some sick shades. The NBA is not ready for goggles-Aaron Holiday.

5. Justin Holiday

Atlanta Hawks traded Kevin Huerter for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless, and a draft pick.

Justin Holiday attended a concert in Irvine, California.

Justin Holiday is a veteran in every sense of the word. The 33-year-old has gone through every situation imaginable, and it shows. Holiday's social media prowess is second to none. Combine his summer workouts videos with his attendance at a Kirk Franklin concert last night and Holiday comes in at No. 5 in this week's power rankings.

4. John Collins

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shows emotion on the court against the Miami Heat in the first half at State Farm Arena.

John Collins played in public for the first time since the NBA Playoffs.

Last week, I discussed how John Collins beat the trade charges. The most tenured player on the Hawks roster is sticking around in Atlanta. Even better, he and Trae Young look as close as ever. The dynamic duo took over the Drew League last night. 

3. Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after making a three point shot against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young made his return to the Drew League.

Trae Young has been putting in the work this summer. The All-NBA point guard has flooded our timelines with workout videos (including one with Stephen Curry's personal trainer). Plus, Young's return to the Drew League added another chapter to the historic Pro-Am tournament.

2. Bogdan Bogdanovic

Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after making a three point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Bogdan Bogdanovic gave fans a glimpse of his knee rehabilitation. 

Bogdan Bogdanovic had himself a week. With the help of the Hawks social media team, the veteran shooting guard released a video of him back in the gym. Bogdanovic then took a quick trip to attend former teammate Danilo Gallinari's wedding. Sigh, we're going to miss Gallinari, "he was special."

1. Clint Capela

Clint Capela leads the NBA in rebounds per game from November 16 to December 16, 2021.

Clint Capela went viral twice this week.

Clint Capela started at No. 1 in the summer power rankings and has reclaimed his spot at the top of the list. A video of him nutmegging a defender during a Pro-Am game went viral. But even that can't quite compare to this montage of the big man showing off his dancing moves. 

Unranked but receiving votes: Dejounte Murray, Frank Kaminsky, Moe Harkless, Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, and De'Andre Hunter.

