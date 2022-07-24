Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 10

We are back with a new installment of the summer player power rankings. Fans know the slogan, "No analytics, strictly vibes." The Hawks roster looked very different when we last ranked players on June 19.

Sadly, the team lost some heavy hitters in the vibes department - Lou Williams, Kevin Huerter, and Danilo Gallinari, just to name a few. It was not easy, but here are your rankings for the week of July 17 - July 24.

10. Coach Nate McMillan

Coach Nate McMillan had a gym named after him this week. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A shocking turn of events right out of the gate. Head coach Nate McMillan has never been ranked before. But McMillan had an eventful week. The NBA legend had a gym named after him in Raleigh, North Carolina. Friends, family, and civic leaders showed up to give their flowers to McMillan.

9. AJ Griffin

AJ Griffin provided some much-needed wholesome vibes to our timeline. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Griffin is only 18 years old and appears to be completely unflappable. The rookie dropped a well-timed photo dump on Instagram and provided some much-needed religious tweets on the timeline.

8. Sharife Cooper

Sharife Cooper made some young fans very happy. © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Sharife Cooper did not have the Summer League he had wanted. The rising sophomore played through thumb soreness and displayed real resiliency. Did he get down? Not at all. Cooper signed his Two-Way contract with the Hawks and made some kids' days by signing autographs.

7. Tyrese Martin

Tyrese Martin secured the bag this week. © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrese Martin lit up Las Vegas in the Summer League. Thanks to his stellar performance, the second-round draft pick was rewarded with a full NBA contract. The Hawks draft night trade with the Golden State Warriors looks amazing in retrospect.

6. Aaron Holiday

Aaron Holiday put in some work with his brother this week. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"The Fourth Holiday" moves much quieter than his older brother, Justin. But thanks to Justin, we got a sneak peek at Aaron working in the lab. Even better, Aaron was rocking some sick shades. The NBA is not ready for goggles-Aaron Holiday.

5. Justin Holiday

Justin Holiday attended a concert in Irvine, California. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Holiday is a veteran in every sense of the word. The 33-year-old has gone through every situation imaginable, and it shows. Holiday's social media prowess is second to none. Combine his summer workouts videos with his attendance at a Kirk Franklin concert last night and Holiday comes in at No. 5 in this week's power rankings.

4. John Collins

John Collins played in public for the first time since the NBA Playoffs. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, I discussed how John Collins beat the trade charges. The most tenured player on the Hawks roster is sticking around in Atlanta. Even better, he and Trae Young look as close as ever. The dynamic duo took over the Drew League last night.

3. Trae Young

Trae Young made his return to the Drew League. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young has been putting in the work this summer. The All-NBA point guard has flooded our timelines with workout videos (including one with Stephen Curry's personal trainer). Plus, Young's return to the Drew League added another chapter to the historic Pro-Am tournament.

2. Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic gave fans a glimpse of his knee rehabilitation. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bogdan Bogdanovic had himself a week. With the help of the Hawks social media team, the veteran shooting guard released a video of him back in the gym. Bogdanovic then took a quick trip to attend former teammate Danilo Gallinari's wedding. Sigh, we're going to miss Gallinari, "he was special."

1. Clint Capela

Clint Capela started at No. 1 in the summer power rankings and has reclaimed his spot at the top of the list. A video of him nutmegging a defender during a Pro-Am game went viral. But even that can't quite compare to this montage of the big man showing off his dancing moves.

Unranked but receiving votes: Dejounte Murray, Frank Kaminsky, Moe Harkless, Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, and De'Andre Hunter.

