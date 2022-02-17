Q&A: Hawks Fan, Graphic Design Artist 'Dracodzns'

If you are a regular on 'Hawks Twitter,' then you have seen his work. The graphic design artist known as 'Dracodzns' uses his computer skills to reimagine everything from the game to the uniforms the players wear on the court.

Dracodzns' work has gone viral on more than one occasion. Some of his most popular works are jersey swaps which elicit strong reactions from loyal fans. Even if you don't like envisioning Ben Simmons in an Atlanta Hawks jersey, you can't deny the creativity and passion of this young artist.

How and when did you get started?

I started graphic design in the fall of 2018. I started designing for a school project, and I took interest in it.

How long have you been a Hawks/hoops fan?

I’ve been a Hawks/Hoops fan since as long as I can remember. Watching hoops while designing is one of my favorite things to do.

You have some of the most unique ideas I’ve seen online. Where does your inspiration come from?

My inspiration comes from many types of things. For example, I take inspiration from billboards and advertisements across the city, as well as other artists' work that I’ve looked up too. I like to make new art styles and eventually combine the styles into a new hybrid style of art.

What are some of your personal favorite designs that you’ve done?

Some of my personal favorite designs I have done are jersey swaps. I enjoy doing jersey swaps because they bring out creativity, and they really help expand my creative field.

What are some of your designs that were most popular with fans?

Some of my designs that were most popular with fans consist of my “ATL Hawks X Waffle House” and personal Twitter headers.

Are there any players or teams that have liked your work?

A few teams and players have liked my work, such as the Atlanta Hawks, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sharife Cooper, and Solomon Hill. The Atlanta Falcons and Kyle Pitts have also noticed my work before.

What is a common misconception that fans might have about your work?

Some of my supporters may think that my work is done using recycled old works and just making small adjustments and reposting the artwork, but all of my artwork is made from scratch in a 1000 X 1000 workspace in Adobe Photoshop.

What are your goals for the future? Remain an independent artist or work for a brand/company?

In the future, I can see myself being a freelance independent artist, occasionally working for the sports industry on internships, so I can build connections, strengthen my skills, and meet new people in the industry.

You can follow Dracodzns and keep up with his work by clicking here.

