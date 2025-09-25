Atlanta Hawks Announce The Signing Of Former Kentucky Star Forward
The Atlanta Hawks officially announced a new pair of signings today. Former San Diego State/Kentucky forward Lamont Butler and former Toronto Raptors center Malik Williams to deals. Per multiple reports, both deals are exhibit-10 deals.
What do they bring to the table?
A member of Atlanta’s NBA 2K26 Summer League team, Butler appeared in 27 games (all starts) for Kentucky during the 2024-25 season, tallying career highs of 11.4 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds, in addition to 1.6 steals in 26.0 minutes (.498 FG%, .391 3FG%, .735 FT%). In a 93-85 win over Louisville on Dec. 14, he netted a career-high 33 points on a perfect 10-10 shooting from the field, including a 6-6 clip from three-point territory, to go along with three rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes of action. Butler’s 10 made field goals were tied for the third-most without a miss in Kentucky history, while his six triples marked the second-most three-pointers without a miss in program history. Following his 33-point performance, the 6-2 guard earned SEC and USBWA National Player of the Week honors.
A native of Moreno Valley, California, Butler spent his first four collegiate seasons suiting up for San Diego State (2020-24), leading the Aztecs to the 2023 NCAA National Championship Game. He finished his Aztecs career ranked fifth all-time in steals (183), sixth in conference victories (52), ninth in total victories and 10th in assists (338). A three-time Mountain West Conference All-Defensive Team member, Butler was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2023-24.
In five collegiate seasons, Butler appeared in 158 games (129 starts), owning career averages of 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 23.8 minutes (.428 FG%, .333 3FG%, .691 FT%).
Williams has appeared in seven career NBA games, all during the 2023-24 season with the Toronto Raptors, averaging 2.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 15.3 minutes of action.
The 6-11 center has seen action in 86 career NBA G League contests (64 starts) across two seasons with the Sioux Falls Skyforce (2023-25), recording 12.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks in 24.2 minutes (.444 FG%, .366 3FG%, .674 FT%). Williams collected 17 double-doubles during the 2024-25 season, eight of which came during a 10-game stretch from Jan. 10 through Feb. 4. He secured a career-best 23 rebounds in a win at Mexico City on Jan. 29, in addition to 14 points, one assist and two blocks in 37 minutes.
Undrafted in 2022, Williams suited up in 31 games for Anwil Wloclawek (Poland) in 2022-23, notching 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17.7 minutes.
In 122 collegiate games (62 starts) across a five-season career at Louisville, Williams averaged 7.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17.9 minutes. The first three-year team captain in program history, the Fort Wayne, Indiana, native earned MVP honors at the 2021 Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, finishing with 13 points, 12 rebounds and a career-best four steals against Maryland in the title game.
It is highly likely that neither player makes the actual roster, but both could be on the College Park Skyhawks in the G-League this season.