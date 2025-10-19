Atlanta Hawks Convert Former Magic Forward To Two-Way Contract
Atlanta has been making a lot of roster moves today and the latest one concerns former Magic forward Caleb Houstan. Houstan signed with the Hawks on what was reportedly an Exhibit 10 deal but the team announced tonight that Houstan's contract would be converted into a two-way contract.
Strong preseason
Houstan had a pretty strong preseason with the Hawks, including hitting a game-winning three pointer against the Miami Heat on Monday.
Originally signed by the Hawks on Aug. 19, 2025, Houstan appeared in 58 games (six starts) during the 2024-25 season with the Orlando Magic, averaging 4.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.6 minutes (.421 FG%, .400 3FG%, .882 FT%). Following the All-Star break, he recorded a .507% clip from three-point range, the second-highest mark in the NBA amongst all players over that time (min. 35 3FGM). Against Minnesota on March 14, Houstan poured in a season-best 18 points on a season-high tying six made triples (6-8 3FGM), in addition to swiping a career-high tying four steals in 27 minutes of action.
Selected by Orlando with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Houstan has seen action in 168 career games (23 starts), owning averages of 4.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 14.4 minutes. He has also appeared in eight playoff games across two postseason runs with the Magic.
In three games with the Osceola Magic of the NBA G League during the 2024-25 campaign, the 6-8 forward averaged 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 33.4 minutes. Houstan has appeared in 15 games (four starts) in his NBA G League career, recording 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.2 minutes (.402 FG%, .353 3FG%, .885 FT%).
A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Houstan appeared in 34 games (all starts) with Michigan in his lone collegiate season (2021-22), tallying 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 32.0 minutes. He led the team in total made three-pointers (60) and was one of only two Wolverines to start in all 34 games.
With Wallace being converted to a standard contract, the two-way spot came open and Houstan is going to fill it.
Hawks current roster:
G- Trae Young
C- Kristaps Porzingis
F- Jalen Johnson
G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
C- Onyeka Okongwu
F- Zaccharie Risacher
G- Dyson Daniels
G- Luke Kennard
G/F- Vit Krejci
F- Mouhamed Gueye
C- N'Faly Dante
G- Keaton Wallace
F- Asa Newell
G- Nikola Djurisic
F- Jacob Toppin (two-way)
F- Caleb Houstan (two way)
C- Eli John N'Diaye (two-way)