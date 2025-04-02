Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks: Updated Injury Report For Tonight's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are back on the court tonight to face the Dallas Mavericks on the road, one night after the Hawks lost at home to the Portland Trail Blazers. Atlanta is 36-39 entering the night and have a chance to surpass their win total from last season if they can get the road win vs Dallas tonight. Because they are on the second night of a back-to-back, the Hawks had yet to released their injury report, but they have just released it.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela, Kobe Bufkin, Keaton Wallace, and Larry Nance are still out.
Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) and Caleb Martin (right hip strain) are being listed as probable to play tonight while Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) is questionable.
The Hawks were beaten up on the glass last night vs Portland and had a poor three-point shooting night. Can they turn those things around tonight vs Dallas?
It was an ugly night for the Hawks on offense, shooting 44% from the field and 22% (7-32) from three, as well as committing 19 turnovers, of which Portland scored 23 points. While the three-point shooting and the turnovers were a big problem, the rebounding was arguably the biggest reason the Hawks lost. Portland outrebounded the Hawks 54-45, including 19 offensive rebounds for the Blazers. Portland shot the ball 11 more times than the Hawks and hit six more threes as well. When you lose the possession battle and the three-point battle, it almost guarantees a loss.
Trae Young scored 29 points (7-20 shooting) and handed out 15 assists. Dyson Daniels had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals. No other Hawk had more than 13 points. It was a rough night for Zaccharie Risacher, who scored just nine points one game after setting his career high against Milwaukee. The Hawks' bench was mostly non-existent tonight, as none of Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Vit Krejci, Terance Mann, or Dominick Barlow were particularly effective.
