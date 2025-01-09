Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are wrapping up their six-game road trip tomorrow night vs the Phoenix Suns and ahead of that game, the Hawks have released their injury report.
For tomorrow, Bogdan Bogdanovic (left lower leg contusion) and Trae Young (Achilles Tendinitis) are both probable, Onyeka Okongwu (facial contusion) is questionable, and Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation) is out. This is going to be the fourth absence for Johnson in the last four games. If Okongwu is unable to go, that will present some problems for the Hawks. Larry Nance Jr remains out and the only other option at center is Dominick Barlow. Keep an eye on Okongwu's status going into Thursday's game.
The Atlanta Hawks came into Utah last night on a three-game losing streak and were without their emerging star Jalen Johnson for the third time in the last four games, but the Hawks still had the best player on the floor with Trae Young and he made the difference tonight. Young capped a 24-point, 20-assist game by hitting the game-winning shot from halfcourt just seconds after Utah guard Collin Sexton tied the game with a three-pointer of his own. The Hawks needed a win tonight on the road vs one of the NBA's worst teams (who were missing three key players) and Young delivered it for them, even if it was not in the fashion that was expected.
The Hawks had seven players in double-figures vs Utah, including Young. Zaccharie Risacher (14), Vit Krejci (13), Clint Capela (18), Dyson Daniels (16), Bogdan Bogdanovic (11), and De'Andre Hunter) all got in double figures and picked up the scoring with Johnson out. Capela, Hunter, and Daniels especially had effective games for the Hawks. Capela shot 9-11 from the field and did a great job of finishing around the rim, not to mention three blocked shots. The Hawks finished the game shooting 48% from the field and 41% from three.
Utah got a great performance from star forward Lauri Markkanen and it nearly got them the win. Markkanen scored 35 points on 8-15 shooting from three-point range, but he did miss his last three attempts in the fourth quarter. Sexton scored 24 points for the Jazz and it was also a nice night for Walker Kessler, who had 21 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks. The Jazz had won two straight coming into the game, but the absences of John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Keyonte George were too much to overcome.
While Utah might be one of the worst teams in the league, this is a big win for the Hawks. They don't play particularly well without Johnson, but managed to steal the win anyway. They wrap up their long road trip with a Thursday night game vs Phoenix, who lost to Charlotte on Tuesday.
