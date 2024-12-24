ESPN Expert Lists Dyson Daniels Among Top Breakout Players Under Age 25
The Atlanta Hawks have seen a nice turnaround on the defensive end of the court this season and it has made them one of the surprise teams of the NBA this season. While not an elite all around unit, the Hawks have improved from 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions (per Cleaning the Glass) to 17th in points allowed per 100 possessions. The guys spearheading that turnaround is Dyson Daniels, who has become one of the best acquisitions of the offseason. Daniels leads the league in steals and deflections and just had one of the best games of his young career. Daniels only scored 10 points against the Timberwolves, but had a career-high eight steals in the Hawks win and did a great job of guarding Anthony Edwards. It was not the first breakout performance for Daniels this season and ESPN's Neil Paine listed Daniels as one of the breakout stars of the NBA under age 25:
"Also known as the "Great Barrier Thief," Daniels' improvement this season has been nothing short of startling.
The No. 8 pick in the 2022 draft already made a huge leap in estimated RAPTOR last season (from -3.2 to +0.1) as a member of the Pelicans, but he has gotten far better again (rising to +1.4) with the Hawks at age 21 this season as a starter at the 2 spot. Not only is Daniels scoring a career-high 13.1 PPG, but, with a plus-2.5 estimated RAPTOR specifically on defense, he has established himself as one of the NBA's best wing defenders.
Key stat: Daniels is incredibly versatile and active at the defensive end. He leads the NBA in steals per game (3.0) and ranks third in deflections per 36 minutes."
Similar metrics at the same age: Clyde Drexler, 1983-84; Scottie Pippen, 1987-88; Jalen Suggs, 2022-23
Daniels has become a legitimate defensive player of the year candidate and a 1st team All-Defense candidate while helping the Hawks become a much better defensive team. Daniels is still a work in progress when it comes to offense, but he is on the right track there. Daniels has become a key piece for the Hawks's future and should be a centerpiece for years to come.
