Everything Atlanta Hawks GM Landry Fields Said In His Exit Interview
Landry Fields spoke to the media today and discussed a wide range of topics today at his exit interviews and here is everything that he had to say.
1. What has he been able to reflect on from the season and what the guys have been able to do
" Yeah, thank you for that. It's a good set up, but you know last night it's always in situations where you're going in and you're competing and really trying to get to the next stage in advance and it just stops and it's so abrupt it's like get to the next stage in advance and it just stops and it's so abrupt it's like less than 24 hours ago we were here in this building thinking about you know how we're gonna attack Miami and what are some things that we've got to do to prepare ourselves for the next round if we play in Cleveland all preparation you know in case and then just the suddenness is this is there and it's abrupt and it's and it's disappointing because for obvious reasons of wanting to continue to advance and not just to show yourself like where you're at but for especially young guys and other guys that maybe you already may not have experienced the playoffs atmosphere you just can't replicate it unless you've actually gone through it and it makes me think about going into this season the two themes that we were really focused on this development and it was to compete. And a lot of times it's really hard to do both. And you're telling players specifically and a number of us to kind of sit in this tension because teams typically are categorized as so are you developing and rebuilding or are you out here trying to compete or contend? And for us, it was like, no, we're gonna do both. And I was super proud of the group this year. I think they far exceeded my expectations. Frankly, if you look at our starting five by the end of it, your average age is like 22 .8 or something like that. And for a top overall draft pick to come into an environment where you are trying to compete, this is not like complete rebuild at all. Like we're retooling and we're trying to continue to maximize. You're watching that occur, so I think he had a wildly successful first season to be able to play. But also, when you show up, there is a level of competitiveness that we're really trying to when you show up, there is a level of competitiveness that we're really trying to go after every night. I thought that was a huge success for him. You look at Dyson from a year ago to where he's at now. I mean, my gosh, as a Defensive Player of the year talks and Zach in Rookie of the year talks. And you know, you're seeing on Onyeka take a big jump of that Trae and his value. He brought to this group like those guys don't develop to where they're at today without him. so we're doing that with him as our lone returner starting wise. Younger outpaced our wins this season compared to last year. And that's not the end all be all by any stretch, but I give this group a ton of credit. And I'm speaking specifically about players and our coaching staff, they have done a fantastic job. And we haven't had three rotation players for a long time with Clint and Larry and Jalen. And we had guys that had high aspirations for the season, even in Kobe, that didn't get to really play that much, frankly, and we've had two -way guys on contracts of two ways that have impacted this group, back to the Chicago game and what Daeqwon did in that role, and what Keaton has done, not only in that game, but throughout the season. That's a huge testament to the development aspect, while also trying to be competitive and leaving it all on the floor the night in and night out. And at the end of the day, you have the chips far, they may, but I think there's a number of markers for our group that I'm incredibly proud of, from our staff, to our players, to our coaches. They've done a hell of a job. They really have. So it doesn't stop right, like when we talk to you and then we're going to get into the next thing here and focus on the draft and the combat that's coming up. We'll build out season plans for our guys and say here's the next stage the next iteration of us getting better and how we're gonna level up and I'm excited for that and the guys are excited about that so having met with every single player and exit interviews here there's a lot of gratitude obviously a lot of disappointment because everyone into that game last night thinking we were gonna come out as a winner and there were moments there where I looked a little bleak and then it like came back and obviously landed how it did but those guys are great and they're all they're all itching to get better after a little bit of rest so."
2. Is there a specific player type he's looking for in the draft
"Well, we're in a peculiar position with our picks right now, right? We have Sacramento's pick, which, I believe, is landing 13 -14 on the coin flip, and we're going to see how the lottery goes, and then we have the Lakers pick. So, great opportunity for us to continue to build. And As with, frankly, any player, especially in the draft, the types of players that we look for are guys that are willing to compete and care about getting better. If you do that and you get guys that have that willingness, apart from being talented, you've got to have talent at this level. And you give that time to grow. That's what we're going to look at. And that's what we're going to really value as time goes on. And That doesn't just go with young players, that goes with vets as well. So as I was talking about the X interviews, it was incredibly refreshing to hear even from older guys like hey, what more can I do to get better? Nobody is above development, and that's the culture that we're after, and so drafts are great opportunities to get more players like that. "
3. At what point does he feel like he is no longer retooling and actually competing as a contender
"Probably not just because it's a mindset frankly it's a growth mindset. The world and the league is always evolving and things change dramatically. I mean like one season of a new cycle to realize how things can change and how they can evolve. And guys get better, they do different things. So you're, of course, studying what makes great teams great and you're trying to fill in those aspects and components and you're also trying to fill in timelines that all work within that 'cause continuity and chemistry is really important to having a great team. So you want guys to be able to build together, going in the future. But I'll say this, I'll never sit in front of you and speak and say, "Hey, we're not going into this next period trying to get better," regardless of how many wins it was. Because wins come and go and there's a champion and the next thing you know, training camp is here and we're on to the next thing. And there's really, really good teams, there's no perfect team, so of course we could stay to what we identify and define as perfection, that's what it's gonna be. And there's always gonna be moves and changes that you have to account for. So, not to answer that a certain way, but it comes down to a mindset and posture that we have."
4. How does he and the organization address the need for help in the front court after dealing with so many injuries at that position this season
"Yeah injuries are tough and especially when there are ones that just kind of come out of nowhere but every season you have to account for them they're a part of everything and the way that you help that is just to have a level of preparation that everyone's involved in. And so when those guys go down, like yeah, like it was a tough blow when Jalen went down and Larry went down and when Clint went down because they add something to our group that helps our front court. And it helps our defense. And you know, those are things that we have to address going forward. And sometimes, you know, when your past transactional periods you're going there's only so much that you can possibly do and there's only so many schemes that our coaches can do differently and you kind of live with the results but I think it goes into you know how is our performance staff which has done a terrific job going to game plan and really prepare guys in a way where we're not reactive but we're proactive on what guys are working through and what may be lingering and get them as right as possible before the season starts and then the level of care and intentionality that our training staff brings paired with the player and how they bring about their willingness to rehab and just train their bodies in the best possible way possible. It all goes hand in hand, but you have to have those guys that have that willingness and mindset to do that. So, something that you always account for, and sometimes you just, it's like, that's tough, you do what you can. But in those moments too, it's a great opportunity for others. So, I mean, Frank, a guy I didn't even mention, like, Mou Gueye, right? I would have thought he was gonna spend a large portion of his time, and he did spend a significant time in College Park this year, but to of his time, and he did spend a significant time in College Park this year, but to go from that to starting and to see how that impacted our defensive rating and how that really helped and leveled us up. I mean he doesn't have that opportunity unless some guys go down. You never want that, but now I think about the experience that he has going into the offseason. Not just experience with level of confidence, like to go in a game last night, bang is a corner three, does what he does defensively in the Orlando game, which you know didn't go our way either, but those are great individual moments for guys. something that they can hang their hat on and build on going to the offseason. So we'll take it as we can get it and find like where's the best way to move forward from here regardless of injuries."
5. Where has he grown as a GM of the Atlanta Hawks
"It's a good question. I never been asked that but I think it's a real commitment one to you know sitting here a few years ago and talking about the vision of the Hawks and every single season a further alignment to that vision and a willingness to support challenge hold accountable to like no this is this is where we're going and we're all on the same page and we all believe in that so I mean for me It's a continuous reminder for our group about what it means to be a hawk and at the same time Aligning individual visions towards that and then building out a plan to to move it forward and so I think for me being able to partner with that has just gotten better and I'm excited about this offseason and really engaging with not just our players, but like with our staff as well and continuously powering forward."
6. Is there any personal gratification in trading players and seeing the trades work in his favor
"Um, there is, but I'd be remissed not to say that, you know I wasn't in some bunker in some cave just pre-thinking like this trade is gonna net me that like we have a lot of conversations and our scouts do a lot of work in this particular instance and they're the ones that are giving me hey here's what I think and here's what I've seen and you know I go around and make sure like okay let me let me check into all that stuff apart from what just I'm just watching on my own as well and making sure that aligns with what we're building and who we are as a group collectively. So it's great. Yeah, I love it. I love it for our group. I love it that in this particular instance Dyson's good young player that's only getting better and already showcasing for everyone to see like who he is as a player. So I'm really excited about that because you go like, okay, that's a player that you feel good about and you know like you just kind of just kind of go from there but really I like for me personally it's awesome but like there's a ton of other people that have their fingerprints all over that they just do they're gonna keep doing it right like we got to keep building so we got to keep hitting."
7. How he feels about movement through the draft rather than free agency and sharing the same frustrations as the fans about that
"Well, sometimes you share that frustration because you set out for things and you know what you want to accomplish. And sometimes you do and sometimes you don't. And there's only so many periods where you can be transactional. Right? It's the draft. It's free agency. It's through trades. You know, we believe a lot in our development, internal growth. And in terms of whether you do or don't pull the trigger on something, it all And in terms of whether you do or don't pull the trigger on something, it all building with. And sometimes that puts you in a position where you have to make tough decisions and you have to say no to what is seemingly very good players. It's like, hey, it's great players, it just doesn't fit. So our fans, they're amazing. And everyone that supports this group and this team, I hear you. And a lot of times I share the same frustration with you, but for what we're building, it takes a certain type of player. And sometimes even that player is not building, it takes a certain type of player. something that's a right now, it's a into the future sort of deal. And so it takes patience and guys are growing and developing and getting better. I mean, if you even look at, you know, our last trade deadline, like that was a really hard decision to move the guys that we did because they've been such an integral part of what we've look at, you know, our last trade deadline, like that was a really hard decision to move the guys that we did because they've been such an integral part of what we've been doing. We had taken honest assessment about where we're at and things that we were gonna need beyond just this season and we wanted to go into that deadline making sure that we were still competitive at the end of the day. It goes back to the two themes that I was talking about. So how do you make moves to set yourself up for something postseason but to remain competitive this season. And going into that trade deadline, we were one in nine. And post deadline, we were 17 to 14, I think. So like we got better. I would say we would hit that competitive mark. Yeah, it didn't end in the results that we really wanted, that we had. And I thought those guys had been terrific. different. George and Caris and T man, they all brought something different to the group that at different points in time, we needed the second half of the season. And they have it here too. They're great dudes and they're great for our young guys. So how do you develop? Well, you need some really good vets around that give them a pathway to move forward on, but also got to compete every night, night in and night out. And so I thought that's what we accomplished there and for the rest of the season."
8. Does he see a shift in traditional big men in the NBA and how do the Hawks fit in that conversation
" It's always unique, as I should say, every team is unique in how they approach it. Typically, looking at the history of the game, size matters. It's just part of how the looking at the history of the game, size matters. It's just part of how the structures of this whole thing is built and the systems that basketball is at the end of the day. And I think we're seeing the importance of just those types of players, frankly. But traditional big man, I mean, even within their tradition, they do have these idiosyncrasies that are fun and unique and you can take those types and build with your team. So we're always going to be open to a number of different players. your team. So we're always going to be open to a number of different players. And that's the feedback and the partnership that we have with Quinn and his coaching staff is, hey, these are the types of players that are available, whether it's draft or free agency or the trade, what do you think whether they're traditional beings or not? But there's a place for them. I'll tell you that for sure. For sure."
9. Does he foresee any changes in the coaching staff at all this summer
"No, Quinn has done a terrific job. I couldn't be more thrilled. I'm happy with him excited about what we've built in our building and the level of creativity that it's going to take to continue forward."
10. How does this year differ with more cap flexibility than the last few years
"Yeah, it's kind of taking a look at our group and we still have a number of guys under contract so there's a lot here that's that's back and to be in a position with the flexibility that we do have going this summer is It's really good and it allows us the opportunity to to build further out with such a I mean not everyone is young, right? But like for a number of players that are young, we're gonna still need to surround them with good players It's I don't, we're not going into next season not competing again. We're going to go out there and compete. So to have the flexibility to go get players or to figure out ways to take in different players, whether it's a trade or free agency is important for us. And we wouldn't be able to do that if we didn't have the flexibility that we had. So it kind of goes back to all of our objectives at the deadline, challenging to make those moves. But we knew we'd be in a position now to like, Okay, now we have more of a runway to do some things and build."
11. What's his goal for Trae next season after developing the young guys this season
" Well, I thought before next season, I thought he did a great job of that this year. He really took on more on his plate and a guy in that position, it's heavy, He wears things differently when you're that level guy in that position, player and for us to go to him and say hey Like there's some young guys coming in that are really good, but they're gonna need some guidance Oh, and we're gonna need you to continue to do the things that you do. Well, you know it's it's part of the development process and he embraces it and so I thought he did a terrific job with that there's a number of things that he's done preseason during the season and just talking through some things that he thinks about going into this offseason. I know that that's not going to go away. Like he's going to continue to grow as a leader, to continue to do things for his body and his game. That's going to set him up for next season. But I thought he did a very, very good job with that. I'm super proud of how he helped develop these guys this year."
12. How has Zaccharie Risacher's trainer impacted his growth
"Yep. Yeah, I mean, Zach turned 20 last week, I think. So he's just naturally going to get better. And for any young developing guy it's super important who's around them and it's not just like here in this building but like when you go home like what are the voices that are communicating to you telling you this that a third and Zach has great people around him and they've been great to partner with and project out like this is what it's gonna look like this upcoming summer know being honest in the middle of the season as I said before like being as young as he is and growing in a competitive environment is really important and so there's no sense of entitlement with him he's a guy that's an everyday routine-driven type of player and so give me those types of guys and give it time and the humility to take in new information and work like That's a recipe for success. And then when you have people that are not in this building, that are amplifying that in an alignment, that's what he has, and that's special for us."
13. How far does he think the current Hawks team is from being an ideal Hawks team
"The ideal is, it makes me think of the word collective and it's how we play. The identity is around growth and work. And if you look at last night too, just in sort of a microcosm, us playing more with the past, like that's collective, that's connective basketball. The connectivity we last night, too, you know, if we can take that and maximize that over the course of the season, like, that's fun. That's something that would be part of the vision and the ideal, you know, like, you know, the whole of the greater than the sum of the parts. Like, that's something that I've said before, and everyone has different roles out there, but when they come together and there's a night -in -night -out that they have that's the vision and you know it's you let the you let the results be what they'll be but if you get guys that operate well together and they're competitive night in and night out and they commit to defensive end typically you're gonna be on the right side of the scoreboard."
14. Does he think Zaccharie Risacher playing Euro league basketball can help him reach another level
"Yeah, I'm excited for him in this summer. This opportunity to play with his national team is so much pride that it goes into that for any player. And you'll see, you know, set him up with a plan for how we're thinking about things and he's going into that. But French basketball right now is on the up and up like the two of pretty well. And I'm excited that he gets to join that group so that can only help him in his confidence."
15. How does he stay focused on the teams success without chasing what other teams are doing
"This season I wanted to develop, wanted to compete, and wanted to get beyond, I mean, like from a result standpoint, there's only so much control that you have. win's perspective. Is it where we want to go? Of course not. So that is something that if you look at our group right now, and you get another year of growth and development, you kind of let things, let things grow as we believe they can. Building upon this year, yeah, want to keep pushing forward, right? Like, once we want to go not Play-In but playoffs to top four. Like, yeah, that's all, that's all within it, but we're not gonna get there, and I know I harp on this, trying to get there without those daily habits. Like, those are the everyday process that leads to those results. So yeah, we can set up here and talk about our goals every single year and we have them and we really do. But how you're going to get there is the real question and that's where the real, that's where the rubber meets the rub, frankly, that's the action behind it all."
16. How does he balance players getting inpatient and wanting win now
"Yeah, it's being in constant communication with them. Having them see and hopefully understand just how far they've actually come and that, you know, if you lay out like how does this far they've actually come and that, you know, if you lay out like how does this great team come to be? Well, it took X number of time and it took these types of moves and this type of these routines and these habits to actually do but you know, that's part of the process. It's part of just communication and education as well. And it's not just for players, it's for all of us. Like, I sit up here and I'm like, "Dang, I'm impatient right now." And I'm the one over here preaching it, right? So there's this mere factor to it where I'm like, I want it now, like I want this to happen now. I wanted the playoffs. I want us to be not doing this and being on my way to Cleveland now. That's not where we're at right now. So there's the level of patience that you almost have to exercise because if you become impatient you get hijacked in the moment and then you're not actually seeing clearly for the very next move that you do have to make and you're in this seeing clearly for the very next move that you do have to make and you're in this to withstand what it is but also to keep you clear -headed so that you can see what does need to happen next and what you need to commit to next. No, it's not easy. No, and this whole building feels that, right? And we should because like we want to get to where we want to go to. And I know and trust and believe that we're gonna get there, but yeah, it's gonna require work and in times it's gonna require patience."
17. How does the coin flip process work for the draft and does he know the process at all
"Yeah, I'm not that nerdy to really know all that, but I do know it comes down to a coin flip, the actual process of like who's flipping it all out. I don't know, I'm gonna check somebody's thumb just like there's no good on it but I do know it comes down to that and for where things are lined up based off the protections with the sack pick and where that'll line up for our pick and theirs I mean it's kind of amazing how it just landed where it did so you know we're hoping that we can base and we're able to continue to build."
18. What message would he send to Hawks fans
"It's one, I would tell them, thank you. And night in and night out, we feel them. That can never be lost. And it matters from when I was playing to now being in front of the position. Those things, they matter. They really do. And I would tell them that what we're right now like we are seeing some really good things and hopefully you know listening back to what I said before not to be repetitive about it right now but there is progress that is being made and not only that but we're doing it with a group that is young enough to do that process for a very long time and takes it's gonna take some patience and of course that's that's never easy. We all feel that and I want my team, I pride in my team, wear Hawks gear all the time. I want to be proud of it and I am and I know that to where we're ultimately wanting to go, it's going to take work, it's going to take some patience and it's just continuing to commit to the way in which we are building things and sometimes it requires us, as I said before, way in which we are building things and sometimes it requires us, as I said before, to probably shy away from certain things because it's just not who we are but who we are I believe is what's gonna get us there and then when it does turn you'd be like there you go like it's all part of it and we got to continue the ability even from that point on too."
19. Does he feel grateful for being with a patient franchise
"Um I really can't speak highly enough about that really so I guess it's a top down thing. I don't sit at the top like our owners sit at the top. Tony is at the top and his family and they do an unbelievable job of the support that they have not just for me personally but for us collectively and it's not easy like we all we all want to win now but they he and they have been so instrumental and giving us the resources that we need to actually build like there is no, like, interest it's like hey what do you think is gonna help us make the next move and there's a level of trust in me to tell Mike this is what's gonna move the needle right now and they've been more the supportive throughout the whole process very very communicative and gives great feedback on stuff but also knows and trust that, you know, we're taking it day by day. So to have that level of encouragement and support, I can't stress that enough like that. If I could have that for any organization I would and our ownership like that. If I could have that for any organization I would and our ownership group is fantastic."
