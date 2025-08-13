Hawks Notes: MLK Day Schedule, Trae Young Extension News, Hawks Preseason Schedule
The Atlanta Hawks have officially announced that they will be playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 19, 1 PM Eastern Time.
The Hawks will be looking to avenge the MLK Day loss to the New York Knicks from a season ago as they will be taking on another Eastern Conference contender in Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Atlanta, however, did almost miss out on this opportunity a season ago, as they weren't scheduled to play on the holiday, which sparked significant pushback from fans and Hawks star Trae Young. The Hawks, however, were eventually flexed onto play that day in New York after problems arose due to the College Football Championship being played that day, and it was the first time they didn't host a MLK Day Game in Atlanta since 1985. Now that the Hawks are back playing on the holiday again, fans are still unhappy, as some are upset about the Hawks not being featured on NBC for national Television compared to other teams playing that day.
Atlanta will be having a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, who, the last time they played on MLK Day, it was nothing short of an instant classic. The Atlanta Hawks had a masterful 14-point comeback against the defending champs that game, and it is one of the more memorable performances from Trae Young, who finished with 30 points and 11 assists. The Hawks' record on that day currently stands at 23 wins and 11 losses, which is the second-best winning percentage on MLK Day overall.
