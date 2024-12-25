Hawks vs Bulls: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are off on Christmas Day, but will be back in action tomorrow night vs Chicago. Ahead of the game, Atlanta has release its injury report and there are a couple of notable names on it.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left lower leg contusion) and Trae Young (right heel contusion) are both questionable for the game. Onyeka Okongwu is still out due to left knee inflammation.
Young has been questionable for the past two games, but he played in Monday's game vs Minnesota. Bogdanovic was out on Monday night.
The Hawks got a much needed win on Monday night vs Minnesota.
Atlanta had hit a rough patch since their run in the NBA Cup, losing three straight, including a blowout loss on Saturday night vs Memphis. It was not a do or die situation vs Minnesota, but the Hawks could have used a good win and they got it Monday against the Timberwolves.
The Hawks got the win behind three terrific performances from Trae Young, Garrison Matthews, and Dyson Daniels. Young finished with 29 points and seven assists on 8-15 shooting, Daniels had a career-high eight steals to go along with 10 points, and Matthews hit a career-high seven threes and finished with 25 points. It was tremendous to see Matthews, who had not played much at all lately, be ready for the moment in a big win for the Hawks.
They were not the only reasons the Hawks won though. Jalen Johnson flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists and De'Andre Hunter scored 19 off the bench.
This was a fantastic win for Atlanta that was spearheaded by their defense and three-point shooting. Despite 21 turnovers, Atlanta found a way to 53% from the floor and 50% (18-36) from three. For a team that has struggled to shoot the ball, it was good to see the Hawks perform well on that end of the floor.
