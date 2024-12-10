Hawks vs Knicks: Injury Report for Tomorrow's NBA Cup Quarterfinal Game
The Atlanta Hawks had their six-game winning streak snapped on Sunday vs the Denver Nuggets, but they have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the past month. They have beaten the Cavaliers twice, the Celtics on the road, the Knicks, and ended the Bucks seven-game winning streak. They got as high as 5th place in the Eastern Conference, but the loss to the Nuggets bounced them back to 7th. The biggest games are yet to come for the Hawks though, as they are set to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals tomorrow night in their biggest game of the season.
Ahead of the game tomorrow night, the Hawks have released their injury report. De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management) and Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) are probable while Bogdan Bogdanovic (left quad contusion) and Jalen Johnson (right shoulder soreness) are questionable. Johnson and Bogdanovic missed Sunday's game vs the Nuggets.
Atlanta is going to be an underdog tomorrow vs the Knicks, but there are some analysts out there that think the Hawks have a chance to get the job done, including Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, who thinks the Hawks will go into Madison Square Garden and beat the Knicks:
"Trae Young vs. the New York Knicks is always must-see TV, and there's plenty of other talent in this game for fans to want to tune in.
The Knicks have been the better team this season (15-9 vs. Atlanta's 13-12 record), yet they shouldn't take this Hawks team lightly.
Atlanta has been the ultimate giant killer this year, possessing a 5-1 record against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, all teams ahead of them in the standings.
This Hawks roster is big, athletic and long around Young with the additions of Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher and a healthy Jalen Johnson. Over the last 10 games they are No. 15 defensively, a big jump from previous years.
On paper, the Knicks should win, yet we can't ignore Atlanta's record against good teams and the fact that the Hawks are already 1-0 vs. New York this season.
The pesky (and fun) Hawks advance."
Winner: Atlanta Hawks
It is going to be the biggest game of the year for the Hawks and they have a chance to make a statement tomorrow vs one of the best teams in the NBA.
