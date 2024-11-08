Hawks vs Pistons: Game Preview, Injury Report, Betting Odds, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game

Zaccharie Risacher, who played a career-high 37 mins tonight, became the fourth-youngest player in the NBA since 1977-78 to finish a game with 30+ points and 0 turnovers.



LeBron James (19y/36d)

Kobe Bryant (19y/116d)

LaMelo Ball (19y/167d)

ZACCHARIE RISACHER (19y/212d)