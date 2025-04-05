Injury Update: Karl Anthony-Towns Returns To Game vs Atlanta After Briefly Leaving For Injury
The Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks are squaring off today in Atlanta and during the second quarter of the game, Knicks center Karl Anthony-Towns appeared to injure his finger and was favoring it heading down the court. After Atlanta made a basket, New York called a timeout, and Towns immediately headed back to the Knicks' tunnel.
However, Towns came back just minutes later and returned to the court with a huge sigh of relief for Knicks fans. New York was already without Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson for this game and could ill afford to lose Towns.
It was a disaster in the first quarter for the Hawks on the defensive end and when it came to ball security. The Hawks turned it over seven times in the first quarter alone and while the Knicks only scored five points off of those turnovers, they were hot on the offensive end otherwise. New York hit 10 of their first 13 shots from the field, including their first four three-pointers. New York shot 61% from the field in the quarter and 57% from three.
Right now, the Knicks currently hold a 69-44 lead over the Hawks with less than four minutes remaining in the game.
