Kristaps Porzingis Says Farewell To The Celtics In Social Media Post "Boston will always be special in my heart"
On the eve of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks made a massive trade. Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Boston agreed to a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis and a 2nd round pick to the Hawks, Georges Niang and a 2nd round pick to the Celtics, and Terance Mann and the 22nd pick in this year's draft to the Nets. It is a big swing for the Hawks, who needed to add to their frontcourt and get more size this offseason.
Porzingis was instrumental for the Celtics a season ago when they won their 18th championship and was well liked in the city. Early this morning on social media, Porzingis bid farewell to the city that he has called home for the past two seasons.
"Boston will always be special in my heart.
Huge thank you to the organization, coaches, staff, my teammates and the fans!
Class organization. Forever grateful. ☘️"
Porzingis at his best gives them needed floor spacing, interior size, and versatility. Over the past year, Atlanta has wanted to get bigger around Trae Young and put the kind of team around him to succeed. Porzingis can do that. He could play the four and Atlanta could have a big lineup of Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Porzingis, and Onyeka Okongwu. Or, Porzingis could come off the bench and be a backup center, which is what I think is likely to happen, but you never know.
This deal of course has downside as well. Porzingis is a huge injury risk. He has battled injuries at different parts of his career and was battling an illness with Boston this season. Is he going to be available for the Hawks? Atlanta needs to prove something this season and has struggled with player availability over the past two seasons. At his best, Porzingis would be a huge help, but it is a risk.
Porzingis is on an expiring contract and is owed $30.7 million next season.
In 57 games for the Celtics during the 2023-2024 season, Porzingis averaged 20.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 1.9 BPG while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from three. He was instrumental in the Celtics' title. This season, Porzingis played in 42 games for the Celtics, averaging 19.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 1.5 BPG while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from three. If healthy, he will improve the Hawks on both ends of the floor, but the Hawks would be wise to acquire a third big man behind him for when he does have to miss time