National NBA Analyst Gives Projection For What Zaccharie Risacher's Role Will Be In His Rookie Season
NBA Summer League is officially over and now the NBA enters the most quiet part of their offseason. Sure, players like Lauri Markkanen, Brandon Ingram, or Zach LaVine could be traded or the Hawks could move either Clint Capela or De'Andre Hunter, but the day to day noise in the NBA is likely gone for the next few weeks while Team USA competes in the Olympics.
NBA Summer League brought us a chance to finally see the 2024 NBA rookie class in action and No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher played in two of the Hawks's five Summer League Games. In those two games Risacher averaged 14.5 PPG on 39% shooting from the field and 25% from three. Risacher also averaged 5 rebounds per game. While his shooting efficiency needs to improve, he flashed impressive skills as a passer, his low turnover percentage, and his skills as a defender. It was not a perfect Summer League, but I think Risacher had a solid two games.
What will Risacher's role be this season for the Hawks? Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected what that role might be for Risacher:
Role: Starter
Usage type: Spot-up scorer
"It's reasonable to expect the Atlanta Hawks will start the player they just took No. 1 overall.
Trading Dejoute Murray for 21-year-old Dyson Daniels and draft picks also suggests there isn't as much pressure to win now as it once seemed. The Hawks figure to give Zaccharie Risacher a longer runway to play through mistakes and develop. But he's also coming off an efficient year starting in LNB Pro A, and his athleticism, shotmaking, and defensive tools suggest he should already be ready for a three-and-D role in Atlanta.
It does seem like Risacher is in a good spot, where he can rely on Trae Young and Jalen Johnson for creation, playmaking and gravity. The 19-year-old figures to spend most of his time scoring in transition and spotting up, similar to what he did with JL Bourg.
Improving his handle and self-creation will be longer-term goals. In the meantime, Risacher will make the biggest impact as a rookie with his athleticism on the open floor, capitalizing on space, shooting and perimeter shot contesting."
The biggest question standing in the way of whether Risacher starts for the Hawks is what they do with De'Andre Hunter. If they trade him, I think Risacher will almost certainly start, but what if the Hawks keep Hunter? Hunter played really well off the bench last season and could give the Hawks some depth at the wing position.
Like Wasserman pointed out, I think playing with Young is going to help Risacher a lot. When he was trying to be a shot creator and run the offense in Summer League, you could see that is not his strength yet. Risacher should get some great looks with Young as the point guard and he able to show his ability as a scorer and defender while developing his other skills.