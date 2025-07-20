New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Nikola Vucevic to Lakers, Hawks Land Ayo Dosunmu
Although it's always difficult to predict exactly how the offseason will affect the upcoming NBA season, it seems clear that the Eastern Conference is going to be up for grabs. The Indiana Pacers won the conference last year in one of the most surprising championship runs in recent memory, but they are going to be without Tyrese Haliburton for the year. The Boston Celtics have always been a force in the Eastern Conference, but Jayson Tatum went down with an Achilles injury in the second round and will miss the upcoming season. The Bucks made a big move to add Myles Turner, but they had to cut Damian Lillard to do it. In short, the only three teams that seem to be locks for postseason returns are the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers. That leaves an opportunity for several teams to take advantage.
The Atlanta Hawks are certainly doing their best to seize that opportunity. After trading for Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Georgia power forward Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings. The Hawks signed a marquee free agent in Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. They also got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
The primary storyline surrounding the Lakers right now is whether or not LeBron James is going to be moved, which still seems unlikely. However, it can be easily argued that they haven't found a solution to their center problem. Deandre Ayton is a good, low-risk swing, but there is no guarantee that he will be the player the Lakers need. It might be worth getting a more proven option at that spot if the cost of acquisiton is relatively minimal.
One team that might be able to give LA that option is the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls' current starting center, Nikola Vucevic, is on an expiring deal and Chicago's young roster means that they aren't in a hurry to offer a new contract to the 34-year old center. However, the veteran big man might be a nice piece to add alongside LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in case Ayton does not pan out in Los Angeles.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Ayo Dosunmu
Lakers Receive: Nikola Vucevic
Bulls Receive: Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, 2026 2nd round pick (via BOS, from ATL), 2029 2nd round pick (via CLE, from ATL), 2032 2nd round pick (via ATL), 2028 1st-round pick swap (via LAL)
Why the Hawks would do this trade: Dosumnu would be an excellent acquisition for the Hawks despite their crowded backcourt - he's a strong defender who takes on difficult defensive assignments with success. For example, he's been very effective against Trae Young in his minutes against the All-Star point guard. As a playmaker, he's very underrated, posting an AST% of 21% in the minutes he played last season. For some reference, that graded out in the 92nd percentile leaguewide. His speed is his best asset and he uses that to get past defenders and fight for offensive rebounds. Fielding a perimeter defense of Dosunmu, Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would make Atlanta one of the stronger defenses in the league.
Why the Hawks would not do this trade: They probably don't have enough money to give Dosunmu a new contract, especially given that they need to work out a new deal with Dyson Daniels. Furthermore, it can be argued that the Hawks more desperately need a backup center given the injury history of Porzingis.
Why the Lakers would do this deal: 2024-25 marked the eighth straight year that Vucevic has averaged a double-double - he put up 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds, to go along with 3.5 assists, on 53/40.2/80.5 shooting splits. He's one of the few stretch bigs in the NBA that actually demands respect as a shooter and the Lakers already roster three capable shooters in James, Doncic and Reaves. Vucevic would be able to drastically improve LA's spacing and give them another offensive option that can relieve pressure from their big three. He's also a presence on the boards and can generate second-chance points for LA. As part of a timeshare with Ayton, there's no reason to think Vucevic can't be a useful piece for the Lakers that makes them into a top-tier offense.
Why the Lakers would not do this deal: Vucevic doesn't offer anything from a rim protection standpoint and he's already 34 years old, meaning that it is highly unlikely he'll be able to deliver value on that end of the floor. The risk of injury is also quite high given his age and the physically demanding position he plays.
Why the Bulls would do this deal: This trade would be more about the draft picks than the players Chicago gets back. Vincent has been a good perimeter defender and capable shooter in the past for the Heat and it's possible he could find that form with Chicago. When healthy, Kleber can be an effective shooter and at 6'10, the value he could provide as a floor spacer is worth considering. However, both deals expire this offseason and there's no long-term risk for Chicago's salary cap. Furthermore, they get a potentially interesting FRP swap in 2028 from LA and some second-round picks to be used in smaller trades or to add cost-controlled rotation players.
Why the Bulls would not do this deal: Neither Kleber or Vincent can even be counted upon as rotation players at this point. Chicago also isn't getting any additional firsts in this deal, which is probably not the return they were hoping to get for Vucevic.