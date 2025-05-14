New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Zion To The Kings, DeMar To New Orleans, and ATL Gets Lockdown Defender
The offseason is here for 23 teams in the NBA. The conference semifinals are almost over and there are only seven teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship, but that number is about to be cut down. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, and shooting. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market?
After making the trade for Dejounte Murray last offseason (and giving away Dyson Daniels), things went horribly wrong. Murray tore his Achilles, Brandon Ingram was traded, and players like Zion Williamson and Herb Jones battled injuries. The Pelicans were not able to land the No. 1 pick in this year's draft and even fell back a couple of spots but even still, is it time to retool and move on from Williamson and start fresh? Williamson is one of the best talents in the NBA, but can never seem to stay healthy and might need a change of scenery at this point.
Sacramento's lottery misfortune was of great benefit to the Hawks. Sacramento owed their first round pick to Atlanta if it fell out of the top 12 and it ended up being the 13th pick. The Kings are without a first round pick at a time when the franchise does not have a definitive direction. They have Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Keegan Murray, but is that even worthy of a play-in spot in the Western Conference, which is only getting stronger? There have been rumblings of a potential Sabonis trade, but it feels like that would make the Kings worse, something they may not have the appetite for, especially after being the NBA's most irrelevant franchise for nearly 20 years. Could they take a big swing for a high-level player to add to their team?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Herb Jones and Terence Davis
Pelicans Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Keon Ellis, Mouahamed Gueye, 2025 1st round pick (from Atlanta, Via LAL), 2027 1st round pick (from Sacramento, via SAS), 2028 unprotected 1st round pick (via SAC), 2030 top-five protected first round pick (Via ATL), and a 2030 1st round pick swap (Via SAC)
Kings Receive: Zion Williamson, Jordan Hawkins, Jose Alvarado, and Karlo Matkovic
Why the Hawks do this trade: If the Pelicans were interested in dealing Jones, one of the best defenders in the NBA, the Hawks should be interested. It would give the Hawks another versatile point of attack defender to use and improve their overall defense, which is still an issue, even after the acquisition of Dyson Daniels. Davis is a deep bench guy who is on an expiring deal. Jones could either start or come off the bench for the Hawks and improve their overall team.
Why the Hawks don't do this deal: Jones is very good, but two first round picks good? That would be a big gamble for a team that does not have an excess amount of draft capital. Jones makes them better, but by how much, and is the cost worth it?
Why the Pelicans do this deal: They are ready to start over. This core of players had potential, but it might be time to sell and start over with Trey Murphy, the No. 7 pick in this year's draft, and the five first-round picks they get in this draft. They have already traded Brandon Ingram and with CJ McCollum on an expiring deal, it might be time to cash in and change things up. Williamson is a tantalizing talent, but cannot stay on the court. Jones has two years left at a great value, but when he is due for a big extension, are the Pelicans going to be good enough to justify it? If Williamson and his large contract stay in New Orleans, paying Jones could be tough. While he is coming off of an injury, he could bring back a lot of value. Betting against the Kings long term is never a bad move.
Why the Pelicans don't do this deal: It would be a tough pill to swallow if they traded Zion and Herb. If both stay healthy, they are two really good young players. It might be a long rebuild for the Pelicans if they make this move. If they traded a player of Zion's caliber and he does great things with the Kings, it would be a bad look for the franchise.
Why the Kings do this trade: Three first round picks is a lot, but if Williamson can stay healthy, he is an All-NBA type of talent and that is hard to come by in Sacramento. Adding him to Sabonis, LaVine, and Murray would be intriguing and if Williamson can reach his potential, could be a special team. That is a big if, but it might be worth the risk.
Why the Kings don't do this trade: Three first-round picks is a lot for a player who struggles to stay on the court. Even if Willamson stays healthy, what is the ceiling for the Kings with this roster in a loaded Western Conference? It is an expensive price to pay and if it does not work, it would be bleak for the Kings.
