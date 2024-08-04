New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Brandon Ingram To Atlanta, Deandre Ayton to New Orleans
The Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans have already made one big trade this offseason when the Hawks sent guard Dejounte Murray to New Orleans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, E.J Liddell, Cody Zeller, and two first-round picks.
After the trade though, it still feels like both teams are incomplete. The Hawks have done a nice job of restructuring things around Trae Young, but they could still use another playmaker next to him. While the Pelicans now have a point guard to lead the offense, they don't have a starting caliber center.
There could be a potential three-team deal that makes these two teams better, while also helping a team that is in the midst of a long rebuild.
Portland is in an interesting spot right now. They are clearly not ready to challenge for the playoffs, but they have a weirdly constructed roster and some veterans that are good players such as Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, and Anfernee Simons. There have been rumors surrounding Grant and Simons and it would not surprise anyone if one or both of them was traded.
It was reported by Aaron Fentress of the Oregonian on July 30th that the Blazers are likely to move one of Simons or forward Jerami Grant. During his appearance on Sactown Sports 1140, Fentress had this to say:
“I would be surprised if Jerami Grant or Anfernee Simons, if one of the two is not moved. I was told that that’s definitely the goal, that one of the two would probably be gone before training camp. Both being gone? That might be different. They obviously have time. They can wait until the trade deadline and see if someone else will offer more."
With the Blazers drafting Donovan Clingan, that has them left with a crowded center room with Ayton, Clingan, and Robert Williams. It does not seem tenable for all three to remain on the team moving forward, with Clingan likely the center of the future.
What about a three-team trade that could benefit all three teams mentioned here?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Here is the trade.
Atlanta Hawks receive: Brandon Ingram and Robert Williams
New Orleans Receives: Deandre Ayton
Portland Receives: Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, Garrison Matthews, 2026 1st round swap rights with Milwaukee (via New Orleans), and 2029 top eight protected 1st round pick (Via New Orleans)
Why Atlanta does this trade: Ingram would be a good fit with Trae Young and gives them a secondary shot creator with size. While Ingram does not shoot a lot of threes he would take some pressure off of Young and is a really good scorer. Williams is injured often, but is on a cheap deal and is one of the best defenders in the NBA when healthy. He could provide depth behind Onyeka Okongwu and bolster the Hawks' defense when healthy. Atlanta stays under the luxury tax (barely) with this move. If Williams is not healthy, they still have Larry Nance to be the backup center. Hawks move off of De'Andre Hunter's contract.
Why Atlanta does not do this trade: Ingram is up for a contract extension and he wants a max deal. There has been reporting that Atlanta is not interested in giving Ingram massive money. Could Atlanta try and get him to take a cheaper deal in the $175 or 180 Million range? That is the only reason I think Atlanta takes Ingram on. Williams is a huge health risk is well, even if he is on a cheap deal.
Why New Orleans does this trade: Ayton gives the Pelicans a starting center and one that flashes high-upside at times. While Ayton is on a big contract, he shows eilte ability from time-to-time. He could fit with Zion Williamson, Murray, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy to help New Orleans contend in the Western Conference. They still have plenty of picks for the future. They also stay under the luxury tax.
Why New Orleans does not do this trade: Ayton is an enigma of a player. He shows why he was the No. 1 pick in 2018, but he is not consistent and is paid a lot of money. Would New Orleans want to make an investment in someone who might not show up in the biggest moments and consistently throughout the season?
Why Portland does this: They move off of Ayton's money and the draft picks. Capela can be a one year starter while Clingan comes along, Hunter becomes the best perimeter defender on the team and is still a young player who could help, and Matthews adds shooting. The picks are the big things coming back in the trade.
Why Portland does not do this trade: While Ayton makes a lot of money, he is a good player and this might not be the return Portland wants. I do think they benefit the most in this deal.
Is this deal likely? No. Atlanta has not shown the level of interest you would expect and there have not been many rumors surrounding Ayton. Still, Ingram helps Atlanta make a playoff push and without their own picks for the next three years, that would be big. New Orleans gets the starting center that they really need, and Portland gets more assets for the future.