New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Kevin Durant to Denver, Porter Jr to Phoenix, Hawks Add Veterans
The offseason is here for 26 teams in the NBA. The conference finals have arrived and there are only four teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, and the Phoenix Suns are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Denver is going to be a fascinating team to watch this offseason. After firing former head coach Michael Malone and former GM Calvin Booth, Denver made it farther than anyone thought and took Oklahoma City to seven games, but it is clear this team does not have enough depth around Nikola Jokic. They are limited in the assets they can give up, but they have two first-round picks, and Michael Porter Jr. Porter Jr helped them win a title two years ago, but he might be moved to try and get more pieces. With his contract, injury history, and poor defensive play, who will trade for him? Denver may have to attach an asset to go along with him.
Phoenix is in perhaps the bleakest situation in the entire NBA. They do not control their own draft picks for the rest of the decade, they are in the dreaded second apron and have little means to improve, and are stuck with the Bradley Beal contract, which has a no-trade clause. It seems like the only way that the Suns can improve their team is if they decide to trade one or both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, with Durant being the far more likely option. What kind of return would Durant get the Suns given his age and injury history? It is one of the more fascinating questions in the NBA.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Grayson Allen, Peyton Watson, and Royce O'Neal
Nuggets Receive: Kevin Durant, Kobe Bufkin, Vit Krejci, and a 2030 2nd round pick (Via ATL)
Suns Receive: Michael Porter Jr, Christian Braun, Terance Mann, Zeke Nnaji, Hunter Tyson, a 2027 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), a 2030 1st round pick swap (via Denver), and a 2031 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They add experienced veterans to their bench and make them a deeper team. Allen is one of the best shooters in the NBA and gives the Hawks more spacing. Both Allen and O'Neale shot above 40% from three last season and would give the Hawks a big boost there. O'Neale is a solid defender and has plenty of familiarity with Quin Snyder from their days in Utah. This is about getting more knockdown shooters to put around Trae Young. Watson is another young wing for the Hawks to have. Allen, O'Neale, and Watson could join Mouhamed Gueye, Georges Niang and the Hawks' two first-round picks on the bench and make them a deeper team
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: While Allen and O'Neale might be better in a vacuum, are they enough of an upgrade where they make this trade? Both Allen and O'Neale have three years left on their contracts and Allen is not very good on the defensive end. Bufkin has had trouble staying healthy, but do the Hawks want to trade him? Krejci has been a good success story and Atlanta may not want to move in a deal like this.
Why the Nuggets do this deal: They are all in on trying to win another title with Jokic. Durant is a massive upgrade over Porter Jr on both ends and would make the Nuggets offense arguably the best in the NBA. After a couple of passive offseasons, Denver gets aggressive in an effort to win another title.
Why the Nuggets don't do this deal: This would make the future shaky for the Nuggets. Porter Jr and Braun are good, young players, and the Nuggets would still have a depth issue. Krejci is solid as a shooter and passer but struggles on defense. Bufkin has not been able to stay healthy. Who would be the fifth starter alongside Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Durant, and Jokic? If they did not win a title, this would put them in a perilous position for the future. Durant also comes with injury concerns and is 37 years old.
Why the Suns do this deal: They get two young, starter level players in Porter Jr and Braun, a 2030 draft asset, and they get out from the second apron while moving off of Allen and O'Neale's contracts. They could remain somewhat competive with Devin Booker and get assets for the future.
Why the Suns don't do this deal: While Porter Jr and Braun are good players, could the Suns do better? Plenty of teams will want Durant and the Suns might be able to get better players and more draft equity.