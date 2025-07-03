New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James to Houston, Hawks Add Backcourt Depth
While it's always difficult to predict how offseason acquisitions will affect the upcoming season, there are few teams that did more to help themselves than the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks.
One week after trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
Out in the Western Conference, the Rockets added former Lakers wing Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela from the Hawks in conjunction to pulling off a blockbuster trade for future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant. They also reached extensions with a pair of critical front court pieces in Jabari Smith Jr and Steven Adams. While Houston was the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season, they were eliminated in the first round by the Golden State Warriors and it's clear that they are trying to be a tougher out next season. The Oklahoma City Thunder should still be given their respect as the reigning NBA champions, but it's not out of the question that the Rockets could challenge them for the West next year.
Speaking of the Western Conference, it also seems that the Lakers and LeBron James are approaching a crossroads. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but some of the quotes that came from Charania's story left the impression that a trade could be possible for James and the Lakers.
To be clear, I don't think the Lakers move James, but this at least opens the door to the possibility. Despite the shock value of trading arguably the greatest player in NBA history, it would make sense from the Lakers' perspective. James would have suitors, even with his enormous salary, and the Lakers can continue to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This would also give the Lakers more room to sign Reaves to an extension.
If James is traded, the list of teams that are ready to compete for a title now is small, but there are options out there. James does have a no-trade clause, but there are certainly some teams he might be open to joining. Would the Rockets be one of them?
Houston made a ton of moves this offseason that indicate they are all-in for 2025-26 and the cost of acquiring James should be fairly manageable. They have tons of depth in the frontcourt and the Lakers are severely lacking in that area. While they are running up against the salary cap, they are projected to be just under the first apron for next season ($194.5 million in team salary) per ESPN's Bobby Marks. If they can clear some space with a Durant extension, it's possible they could get up to James' number by sending out some of their veteran contracts.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Gabe Vincent, 2032 2nd round pick (via LAL)
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Cam Whitmore, Jock Landale, Steven Adams, Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets Receive: LeBron James, Bronny James
Why the Hawks do this trade: Although Vincent hasn't been a great acquisition for the Lakers, he's been a solid defender and backcourt depth with definitive playoff moments during his time with the Heat. He is also on an expiring contract, so Atlanta isn't taking on any long-term money. They can also fit Vincent into the $13.1 million TPE from the Bogdan Bogdanovic deal. The Hawks still haven't resolved the backup point guard spot, and it's currently looking like the duties will be split between Kobe Bufkin, Luke Kennard, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but Vincent could be an option.
Why the Hawks do not do this trade: Vincent hasn't played for the Lakers very often, whether due to injury or poor performance. Furthermore, the 6'2 guard doesn't really fit with the supersize lineups that the Hawks are trying to run next season.
Why the Lakers do this trade: While their offense becomes a bit worse, there is no question this deal makes the Lakers a deeper team. Landale and Steven Adams would instantly be a viable solution to LA's center problem, decreasing their reliance on DeAndre Ayton for next season. Adams was one of the best rebounders in basketball last season (leading the NBA in OREB per 100 possessions with 10.2 boards). Whitmore has struggled to find a place in Houston, but he's a very athletic wing that could improve with a hefty workload. The Lakers have the space in their rotation to give him those minutes, especially given that Jake LaRavia was the only acquisition they made to their wing depth. VanVleet's passing can replace some of what James brought to the roster as a sixth man while being defensively viable enough to play with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. The Lakers also drop below the luxury tax line with this move, giving them access to the non-taxpayer MLE to fill out the roster further.
Why the Lakers do not do this trade: Adding a PG to a Lakers roster that already struggled to maximize three gifted passers in Reaves, James and Doncic could be very difficult. Furthermore, it's fair to wonder whether the Lakers would want to take on the long-term money of Adams and VanVleet because they are trying to clear future cap space in order to build around Doncic.
Why the Rockets do this trade: On paper, a starting five of Reed Sheppard, LeBron James, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Alperen Sengun should be considered a top-three lineup in basketball. The combination of Durant and James, which should be seamless considering their basketball IQ, would be incredibly difficult to defend, and the Rockets still keep valuable wing depth with Jabari Smith Jr, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Tari Eason. Even at 40 years old, James finished in the 99th percentile (39.4 AST%) for AST% among all wings/bigs, shot 74% at the rim (82nd percentile) and 38% from deep (73rd percentile) while playing in 70 games. Houston has the depth to keep James fresh, and this move would likely put them on par with OKC next season.
Why the Rockets do not do this trade: This gives them essentially a two-year window of contention and rapidly accelerates their timeline while also pushing them into the second apron. They could get out of the second apron by making moves at the deadline, but there is significant risk associated with pushing them into such a tight salary bracket when they are still unclear on exactly how good Reed Sheppard can be. Furthermore, their depth at center allowed them to play wildly effective double-big lineups with Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun. Losing that component of their team could be a massive loss.
