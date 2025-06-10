New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Sexton and Kessler to Magic, Hawks Add Backup Center and Wing Depth
The Orlando Magic seem to be a team on the rise, but there's one big factor that's holding them back.
Ironically, the Magic have already done the hardest part of team-building by drafting two young wings that can dribble, pass and shoot in Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. While both are still developing their offensive skillset, Orlando has been able to build an excellent defense around them with point guard Jalen Suggs, shooting guard Kentavius Caldwell-Pope and big man Jonathan Isaac, who is one of the more versatile defenders in basketball. They leaned on that defensive identity to make it into the playoffs and gave the Boston Celtics a tough first-round series. Orlando was able to push the series to five games against a more talented Celtics team because they were able to limit Boston's three-point shooting, an incredibly difficult feat considering how many high-level shooters the Celtics have.
However, their defensive identity came at the cost of an effective offense. This summer, they need to make moves that will increase their offensive floor and ceiling without comprising their strong defense. Furthermore, they need to do this while remaining under the second apron, which will be difficult because they are only $8.4 million underneath it. Therefore, finding affordable backcourt solutions will be a massive priority for the Magic during the offseason.
The Utah Jazz seem like a possible trade partner for Orlando. It is well-known that they are trying to move off of veteran guard Collin Sexton largely because he does not fit the team's timeline. Tony Jones of the Athletic, who covers the Jazz, had this to say about Utah's interest in dealing Sexton:
"The Jazz are going to try pretty hard to move Sexton and Clarkson this summer."
Although the Magic already have a starting center on the roster in Wendell Carter Jr, pursuing a move with the Jazz would also make sense if they wanted to move off of Carter in favor of a more traditional center. According to Sarah Todd of Deseret News, starting center Walker Kessler might also be avalaible for the right price this offseason.
"Numerous league sources have indicated that they believe the Jazz are going to be active over the next several weeks. Many expect that the Jazz are willing to hear offers that would include draft picks in the 2025 draft as well as players on the Jazz’s current roster. Obvious candidates for trade would be John Collins, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, who are all on expiring deals as of the 2025-26 season, but league sources have said that they expect for conversations to include Walker Kessler (who is extension eligible) and Lauri Markkanen."
Either Sexton or Kessler would be a very interesting addition in Orlando and likely wouldn't demand an exorbitant amount of value in a trade. However, because the Magic are running up against the second apron, it could make sense to bring in a third team and actually help Orlando land both. What if that third team was Atlanta?
The Hawks have a ton of financial flexibility this summer, which they can use to address their needs at interior defense, front court depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could also look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Given the needs of all three teams, what would a trade between them look like? Here is one possible framework for a deal.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Goga Bitazde, Svi Mykhailiuk
Orlando Magic Receive: Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, 2027 2nd round pick (via CLE, from ATL)
Utah Jazz Receive: Jonathan Isaac, Georges Niang, Gary Harris, 2025 1st round pick (via ORL, #16)
Why the Hawks would do this deal: For a backup big man, Bitazde is a pretty solid acquisition. He's 25 and on a long-term contract, so the Hawks wouldn't have to continue searching for a backup big man if this deal works out. He hit 72% of his attempts at the rim this season, which was in the 72nd percentile last year. Most importantly, he graded out as an extremely effective rim protector, posting a BLK% of 3.9% as a 95th percentile shot blocker. He's not much of a floor spacer and he fell out of Orlando's rotation because of his offensive limitations. However, pairing him with a ball-hander as gifted as Trae Young allows for him to have some offensive utility in pick-and-roll actions similar to how Young worked with Capela. Mykhailiuk is a solid bench wing who averaged 8.8 points per game and shot 80% from the charity stripe. He competes hard on both ends and has championship experience from his time with the Celtics. If they can still contribute, adding veterans with that type of experience is helpful for Atlanta.
Why the Hawks would not do this deal: Goga is under contract for the next two seasons, so this deal cuts into their long-term cap flexibility. Furthermore, losing Niang as a part of this transaction would be a difficult loss for Atlanta's spacing considering that he was a great high-volume shooter from deep.
Why the Magic would do this: Adding Sexton to their backcourt would both improve their depth and their starting lineup. Considering that the Magic finished both the regular season and postseason as one of the least effective offenses despite having two 20+ points per game scorers on solid efficiency in Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero speaks to how bad their spacing has been. Sexton has shot over 39% from deep for three straight seasons, culminating in a career-best 40.6% last season on 4.3 attempts per game. Although it isn't necessarily his strength, he adds more playmaking to a roster that is highly dependent on Banchero or Suggs to initiate offense. Sexton posted an AST% of 25.1% as he averaged 4.2 assists per game. He's very athletic and provides a ton of hustle even if he isn't a starting piece. On defense, he turned himself into a neutral defender in Utah despite not being surrounded by many high-level defenders. If Sexton is in the starting lineup, it allows the Magic to play KCP as a sixth man, which might get the best out of him considering he is 32 years old and may not be able to play a starter's minutes anymore. Kessler is one of the better rim protectors in the league, posting a BLK% of 7.4% and a staggering 2.4 blocks per game. He made massive strides as a rebounder, recording a league-leading OREB% of 16.6% last year while continuing to end possessions as an intimidating defensive rebounder. He's a good rim-runner who can play off a talented passer like Banchero and he also offers injury insurance for Wendell Carter Jr.
Why the Magic would not do this: They are giving up their first-round pick to make this deal happen, which carries a bit of risk considering they could add another cost-controlled rotation player with that selection. Furthermore, Sexton's limitations as a playmaker and defender, as well as Kessler's complete lack of shooting from deep, could hold both of them back from making a positive impact with Orlando. There is also a risk associated with moving on from an extremely talented and versatile defender in Isaac, who offers important PF depth in case of an injury to Banchero.
Why the Jazz would do this: Swapping out Kessler for Isaac would be a minimal loss on defense and could even be an upgrade. He's arguably the best shot-blockers across all forwards, turning in a 100th-percentile level BLK% of 4.1% last season while also posting an elite STL% of 2.4% last year. As a rebounder, he was one of the best offensive rebounders last season across all forwards with a OREB% of 10.3% while also grabbing 18.3% of missed FGs from opponents, a 96th-percentile level figure. He doesn't have the durability to hold up as a center for extended stretches of time, but he can match up with almost anyone on defense. He's also on a very affordable contract for the next four years with a $15 million cap hit in each year. Niang is a great floor-spacer who has played with the Jazz before and has shot above 40% from deep on respectable volume for six out of the nine years of his career. Utah finished 22nd in 3P% last year, so there's no doubt that adding more shooting would help them in 2025-26. Gary Harris is a veteran reserve who accepted a reduced role with the Magic last year and ultimately helped them secure a postseason berth. He's declined with age, but he still shot a respectable 35.6% from deep on low volume and he could be a valuable mentor for the Jazz's young backcourt of Isiah Collier and Keyonte George. Utah also adds another 2025 first-round pick, which could be used as part of a trade up or as capital to land another pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Why the Jazz would not do this: Kessler has been a good acquistion for the Jazz as part of the Rudy Gobert trade and they aren't paying anyone significant money. Rather than create another hole at center, it might make more sense for them to hold onto Kessler and give him a long-term deal. Furthermore, Isaac is a complete non-factor on offense and it would be extremely challenging for the Jazz to play him considering that they do not have a ton of capable shooters on their roster.
