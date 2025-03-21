Steph Curry Injury Update: Golden State Updates His Playing Status for Tomorrow's Game vs Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks have not played since Tuesday when they defeated the Charlotte Hornets and will be back on the court tomorrow night against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors last night, but superstar point guard Stephen Curry had to exit the game after taking a hard fall and was then ruled out for the rest of the game with what the Warriors described as a "Pelvic Contusion". Curry is going to miss tomorrow's game vs the Hawks and will be re-evaluated on Monday according to Anthony Slater at The Athletic.
This is obviously huge news and now the Hawks will face one of the hottest teams in the league without their best player. Expect to see a larger workload for players like Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga tomorrow night in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Hawks dominated a (very) shorthanded Charlotte Hornets team Tuesday night on the road, beating them 134-102. Trae Young led the Hawks' efforts in this game tonight, scoring 31 points and handing out eight assists. Young also went 5-9 from three and in doing so, joined Lakers superstar LeBron James with the 8th most games in NBA history with at least 30 points and five made threes.
Young was incredible Tuesday night for the Hawks, leading them to their most dominant victory of the season and sweeping the season series against their divisional opponent. Young continues to be one of the best guards and playmakers in the NBA and has the Hawks headed towards the playoffs.
It was not just Young who had a strong night vs the Hornets.
Dyson Daniels had a near triple-double with 22 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, and Zaccharie Risacher scored 21 points (including a fantastic 16-point quarter in the third). Atlanta shot 54% from the field and 49% from three in the game. The defense forced Charlotte into 17 turnovers and scored 22 points off of those turnovers. The Hawks averaged 1.35 points per possession and had a 134.5 offensive rating. If you have those kinds of numbers, you are going to win more often than not.
This was not any kind of statement win or anything for the Hawks considering the roster that Charlotte had out there, but it was a nice bounce-back win and they took care of business, unlike Sunday vs Brooklyn. They are 7th place in the Eastern Conference heading into Saturday's nights game vs the Warriors and they hope to continue stretching their lead over Orland, Miami, and Chicago.
