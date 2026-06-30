3 Blockbuster Trade Scenarios for the Atlanta Hawks

NBA Free agency is set to begin tonight, but there has already been a flurry of trades across the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks have been a part of two smaller deals, acquiring Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Thunder and, most recently, trading for Devin Carter and a future second-round pick in a deal with the Sacramento Kings.

It appeared that the Hawks were trying to make a deal around Jonathan Kuminga and his $24.3 million expiring salary, but they did not find a deal out there and now Kuminga is a free agent. That matters for a number of reasons, but now the Hawks have one less big salary that they can use in a trade to help upgrade their team.

With the re-signing of CJ McCollum, the drafting of Kingston Flemings, and the acquisition of Carter, I think that the Hawks are not going to be looking to add another guard to the mix when it comes to the trade market, but they still have a big need at center and have been reportedly looking to add a player through the trade market.

But what could be some potential deals for the Hawks?

1. Hawks send Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher to the Milwaukee Bucks for Myles Turner

Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) shoots during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Atlanta would likely need to send draft pick compensation along with these two players (and I think they will), but it is tough to gauge Turner's trade value coming off a down season with the Bucks.

The Hawks are quickly running out of options when it comes to the center market and while Turner would not be my favorite fit for Atlanta, he is not a bad option to have.

Turner can still stretch the floor and protect the rim, and this might be a perfect buy-low opportunity for the Hawks. Onsi Saleh and the Hawks front office are always looking for an opportunistic trade opportunity, and upgrading their biggest need by buying low on Turner would qualify.

2. Hawks send Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, and Buddy Hield to Sacramento for Domantas Sabonis

Feb 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (11) rebounds tagainst Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward (23) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Would this be enough for a player like Sabonis, who might not hold a lot of trade value across the league? That would be the question, and while he is by no means a perfect fit for the Hawks and his defense could actively be a major problem for the Hawks, it might represent another buy low opportunity for Atlanta for an All-Star caliber player who has two years left on his deal.

Sabonis is a monster rebounder, can run an offense, and is solid at stretching the floor. Again, the main concern with adding him to this roster would be that the Hawks are not getting much when it comes to rim protection and his defense might make it hard for the Hawks to be a serious playoff threat, but there is no doubt that the Hawks offense would improve.

Would the Kings be this desperate to dump Sabonis and save some money while adding some shooting to their team around Darius Acuff Jr? I am not so sure, but the Hawks need to call and ask.

3. Atlanta sends Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, and Buddy Hield to Dallas for Daniel Gafford and Klay Thompson

The Hawks have reportedly been interested in Gafford previously and he might be the odd man out in Dallas, especially after the decision to draft Morez Johnson last week. Thompson did not have a great season this past year, but is on an expiring deal and he could replace the shooting the Hawks would lose by sending out Risacher, Kispert, and Hield.

Gafford has shown some durability issues, but he is a strong rebounder, rim protector, and can be a solid rim runner on offense, not to mention he will be under contract for three more seasons. Thomspon is an expiring and the Hawks could take a flier on him to help the offense stretch the floor.

Would the Mavericks be interested in the Hawks trade package outlined above? Risacher fits their timeline around Cooper Flagg, even if there is still uncertainity over whether he is a real NBA rotation player or not and both Kispert and Hield give the Mavericks floor spacing options.

It is not a perfect deal, but could be one that both sides consider.

Of the three proposed deals, I think the one with Turner is the most realistic. Turner is better than Gafford and might fit the Hawks needs more than Sabonis. There is always a chance that Turner is able to bounce back and recover from his down season and give the Hawks what they need.