Make it five in a row for the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta is the hottest team in the Eastern Conference, winning 9 of their last 11 games, and they have taken down some of the NBA's best teams lately. Last night, it was the Boston Celtics in TD Garden and Atlanta used a stifling defense to get the win.

Here are my biggest winners and losers from last night's game.

Winners

Hawks defense

The Hawks have held three straight opponents to 97 points or fewer, including the Celtics who only scored 86 points in Friday's game. Over the last five games, the Hawks lead the NBA in defensive rating (100.2) and they are fourth overall in net rating. The defense has been leading the way and it has been working on some of the NBA's best teams.

Whether it was Dyson Daniels, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Johnson, or Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Hawks forced 23 turnovers, held the Celtics to 41% shooting from the field and 29.7% from three. They were ferocious on the perimeter and when the Hawks aimed to get tougher and more physical this offseason, this kind of game and result was exactly what the Hawks were envisioning.

It was one of the best defensive performances of the season and heading into a matchup with the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, Atlanta is playing as well as any team in the league on that end of the floor.

Jalen Johnson

The Hawks had a hard time scoring the basketball, but they were able to lean on their star forward at times in this game and he was arguably the best player on the court tonight, especially with the way Jayson Tatum and Paul George played in the second half of the game.

Johnson finished the night with 24 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 42.1% from the field and importantly, 2-6 from three. He made clutch baskets and defensive plays down the stretch of this game, including a key block on Jayson Tatum. Consistency has not been there, but Johnson stepped up when he was needed against one of the NBA's best teams on Friday.

Lu Dort

The last two wins for the Hawks have Dort's fingerprints all over them.

His physical defense on the perimeter against Tatum was felt tonight, especially in the second half. Dort also was able to manufacture some offense when the Hawks could not get any, finishing with 14 points and shooting 2-for-6 from three. His effect won't show up in the box score, but Dort has given the Hawks exactly what they have needed on defense, helping Dyson Daniels guard the opposing teams best players.

Losers

Onyeka Okongwu

It is hard to point to anything that Okongwu did positive in this game vs the Celtics.

Whenever the Hawks have a poor night on the glass, it is easy to blame Okongwu, but it is warranted a bit tonight. Atlanta lost the battle on the glass 51-37, including 22 rebounds by Celtics center Neemias Queta. Okongwu only scored four points in this game, shooting 2-for-10 from the field and not hitting any of his seven three-point attempts.

Okongwu has had a tough couple of games during this streak and tonight was one of them.

Kingston Flemings

Flemings is still navigating being a starting point guard in the NBA and tonight was a lesson in not taking enough shots.

Does Flemings need to be chucking shots up like fellow rookie Darius Acuff Jr? No, but he has to take more than three shots and he passed on quite a few of them in this game. As a rookie, he is going to have his ups and downs shooting and on this team, he is moreso organizing the offense, but it will be hard for the Hawks to win if he only scores two points and two assists.