The winner of East Group C in the NBA Cup is the Atlanta Hawks.

Just like we all predicted when the groups were announced.

Atlanta used a tremendous defensive effort tonight to earn a gritty win on the road after trailing by as many as 15 points. They did what they have done during this five-game win streak and that is just grind out games in the fourth quarter and find ways to win in the end. Now, the Hawks head to Madison Square Garden for a playoff rematch with the New York Knicks, as well as advancing to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup.

Here are our biggest takeaways from tonight's game.

1. Atlanta's defense wins the game

The offensive numbers for the Atlanta Hawks tonight were putrid to say the least. They shot 37% from the field and 24.4% from three and when you shoot the ball like that, you should not be able to win under any circumstance.

That is, of course, you play just as good defense on the other end.

While Boston did shoot better than Atlanta (41.1% from three, 29.7% from three), the Hawks won this game because they forced 23 turnovers and scored 26 points off those turnovers. The halfcourt offense and shotmaking was poor for the Hawks, but they forced turnovers, got out in transition, and scored baskets.

For the game, Atlanta finished with an 87.6 defensive rating. In the second half of the game, it was a 76.1 defensive rating. The Hawks have held their opponents to 97 points or fewer in the last three games and they did it against one of the best offenses in the NBA.

2. Jalen Johnson stars

When you score only 87 points and shoot the way the Hawks did, it is tough to find star players or standouts from the game. But the one player who stood out was the Hawks' All-NBA forward, Jalen Johnson.

After a tough shooting start, Johnson finished the game 8-for-19 from the field (2-for-6 from three), scoring 24 points, which was the highest total in the game, and he also pulled in 12 rebounds. His defense was strong, on and off the ball, and he was the key component in the Hawks being able to come back the early defecit and win this game.

3. Hawks advance in the NBA Cup

As I said earlier, the Hawks are going to be going to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup and are going to get a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, the first time the two teams have been matched up all season. This is the second time in the last three seasons that the Hawks have advanced to this part of the NBA Cup, but this time they are hoping they can get to the title game and bring home the trophy.

The game against the 76ers will not only be a big NBA Cup game, but it will matchup two of the best records in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks have been playing tough opponents over the past week and this is just another one on the list.