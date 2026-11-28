Look out NBA Cup knockout stage, here come the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks not only won their fifth straight game, but they were able to clinch East Group C in the NBA Cup and advance to face the next round to face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Like Sunday's win over the Detroit Pistons, the Hawks used defense to be able to spark their comeback in Boston on Friday night. The Celtics led by as much as 17 in the first half, but the Hawks used a huge run at the end of the third quarter to take a lead into the final frame, and they won the game from there. Was it pretty? Far from it, but the Hawks are arguably the hottest team in the NBA, tied with Dallas for the longest current winning streak in the league.

Here is what the box score will tell you from last night's win over the Celtics and here is what it won't.

What the box score tells you

Hawks score 26 points off 23 Celtics turnovers: Atlanta was hounding the Celtics all night and forced one of the NBA's best teams into tons of mistakes. 17 of the Celtics' 23 turnovers came from either Jayson Tatum, Neemias Queta, or Paul George, with Baylor Scheierman also turning it over three times. Dyson Daniels leads the NBA in steals and had four last night against Boston, while Aaron Wiggins and Nickeil Alexander-Walker combined for five. Atlanta was outrebounded, and Boston shot better, but the turnovers were the equalizer.

Atlanta's horrific offense: Not many nights in the NBA are there when you are able to score 87 points and come out on the other side with a win. It happened to the Hawks tonight, though. Atlanta was able to shoot 37% from the field and 24.4% from three, only to be slightly outdone by the Celtics, who shot 41% from the field and 29.7% from three. It was particularly a tough night for Nickeil Alexander-Walker (2-for-11 from three) and Onyeka Okongwu (0-for-7 from three).

Boston's advantage on the boards: When you lose the battle on the glass 51-37 and you still have three more shots than the opponent, you know that your defense was disruptive. The Hawks were beat up on the glass tonight, with Celtics center Neemias Queta grabbing 22 of the Celtics 51 rebounds and Jalen Johnson being the only Hawk in double-digits with rebounds. The Celtics did this without Mitchell Robinson, so that is something to watch when the two teams meet again in February.

What the box score won't tell you

Lu Dort's impact: Being guarded by Dyson Daniels and Lu Dort in the same game has got to be an exhausting experience. That is what Jayson Tatum had to endure in Boston last night and for the second straight game, Dort was able to use his physicality and guard Boston's MVP candidate well. If Dort continues to guard like he has in this winning streak, the Hawks defense is very legitimate.

Jayson Tatum and Paul George disappear in the fourth quarter: Tatum has played like an MVP candidate this season, and this has been the best season in recent memory for Paul George, at least when it comes to scoring the basketball. After a stellar first half from Tatum, he and George were shut down by the Hawks' defense in the final quarter of play. When you win by one and limit the opposing team's best players, that is a huge key to victory.

Zuby Ejiofor made an impact: Make it 9-0 for the Hawks when they have Ejiofor as their backup center. The rookies box score is not going to wow you, he only scored three points, two assists, and one rebound, but he was effective on the defensive end of the court against Boston. He finished as a +1 in his 14 minutes and that shows what he was doing on that end. He rotated well and guarded Celtics ball-handlers on the switch, as well as challenging shots at the rim. While he does not get the fanfare that Kingston Flemings does, he performs well more often than not when called upon.