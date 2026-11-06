Atlanta Hawks Reveal Injury Report Ahead of Friday's Matchup with the Washington Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks might be without star forward Jalen Johnson for another game on Friday night when they face the Washington Wizards in NBA Cup Group Play.

Johnson is being listed as questionable once again with a left ankle sprain. He has been on the injury report all week and has missed the Hawks' last two games against the Pacers on Monday and the Wizards on Wednesday, both games in which the Hawks were able to find ways to win.

The other parts of the injury report are the same. Asa Newell (left great toe hyperextension), Jock Landale (left hip strain), Keshon Gilbert (left knee inflammation), Mouhamed Gueye, and Henri Veesaar are all going to miss tomorrow's game. Newell is the newest addition to the injury report and was injured in the first half of last night's win over the Wizards and did not return.

What this injury report means

If Johnson is unable to go, that is going to leave the Hawks shorthanded once again in the frontcourt.

If he is out, expect Lu Dort to get the start in his place once again, Corey Kispert will certainly see minutes against his former team, likely as the backup power forward, and Zuby Ejiofor is going to be the backup center.

If Johnson is able to go, the only player who might not get into the rotation is Kispert. Kispert has shot the ball well when he has been on the floor, but he is a defensive liability as well.

Ejiofor was the standout last night for the Hawks off the bench. He scored 11 points, grabbed three rebounds, handed out two assists, and had a couple of steals. He excelled in his first time as the backup center and I think that if he continues to play this way, he is going to be in the rotation.

Quin Snyder was not surprised at how Ejiofor played and talked about that is why that Hawks drafted him in the first round:

"We're a young team and we're a new team you know and Zuby is one of those guys so we're we're trying to you know forge an identity and the way that Zuby plays fits that identity that we're working towards. And when I say that, the competitiveness, the toughness, the focus defensively. And for a coach, anytime you have a player that you can put out on the defensive end, it makes you comfortable. And he was able to do that. He did it without fouling.

One time he was in front of our bench and I kept yelling at him because he was poking. I always thought he was going to. He ran the court, like all the plays that require energy, just playing hard. He provides that. So he's got a really bright future ahead. And I think it's always important to recognize that and then recognize also the growth process. And you can do both at once. But tonight, for him to step up against a team that has the players they do inside was big for us."

Keep an eye on Johnson's status ahead of tomorrow's game.