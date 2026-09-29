Atlanta Hawks Training Camp Contract Tracker: Exhibit 10, Two-Ways and Guaranteed Deals

Training camp is underway for the Atlanta Hawks, and they are beginning what they hope is a journey back to the postseason, but this time with better results.

Atlanta took a different path from some of its Eastern Conference counterparts. They are relying on player development, the draft, and some under-the-radar trades to help make their team better, which they believe that they have done.

Heading into training camp, the Hawks had to deal with a roster crunch in a matter of weeks, but they have done so. Not only that, they have had their two-way contracts sorted out for a couple of months, as well as signing some players to Exhibit-10 deals. Here is a look at the contract outlook for Atlanta at the start of camp.

Training Camp contract status

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Jalen Johnson-$30,000,000

2. Dyson Daniels- $25,000,000

3. CJ McCollum- $21,000,000

4. Luguentz Dort- $17,722,222

5. Onyeka Okongwu-$16,100,000

6. Nickeil Alexander-Walker- $14,403,710

7. Dorian Finney-Smith- $14,196,974

8. Jock Landale- $14,000,000

9. Corey Kispert- $13,975,000

10. Aaron Wiggins- $9,028,038

11. Kingston Flemings- $7,348,680

12. Zuby Ejiofor- $3,453,360

13. Asa Newell- $3,399,480

14. Henri Veesaar-$1,357,763

Atlanta is at its limit when it comes to standard contracts for the upcoming season. Mouhamed Gueye's $2.4 million contract is non-guaranteed until January 10th, 2027, at which point it would become guaranteed. Gueye is out with a foot injury right now, but he should certainly remain on this roster for the season.

It should be noted that McCollum, Dort, Finney-Smith (non-guaranteed for 2027-2028), Landale, and Gueye, are expiring contracts. If Atlanta wanted to make a move in season for a player, star or not, they could, or they could open up a large amount of cap space next offseason.

Two-Way Contracts

Jalen Wilson

RayJ Dennis

Keshon Gilbert

The Hawks have a talented group of two-way contract players, any of whom could step up if they needed to.

Wilson has played a lot of minutes in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets and is not your typical two-way contract. Atlanta has an interesting group of power forwards on their bench with Gueye, Finney-Smith, Asa Newell, and Zuby Ejiofor vying for playing time, but Wilson is not far behind those guys right now.

With Devin Carter and Ryan Nembhard gone, the Hawks still feel fine about their guard depth. Dennis and Gilbert have their limitations, but either could step up in a pinch and Dennis was excellent in College Park for the Skyhawks.

Exhibit-10 contracts

G- Lamont Butler

C- Will Baker

G- Isaac McKneely

G- Kobe Johnson

G- Keon Johnson

G- Cameron Corhen

Exhibit 10 players designated to the G League affiliate (College Park) can earn a bonus of $85,000 if they stay with the team for 60 days.