The Atlanta Hawks were down CJ McCollum, Kingston Flemings, Jock Landale, and Mouhamed Gueye in tonight's tough test against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they found a way to get a win against two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the OKC squad.

While they did not lead wire-to-wire in this game, they almost did and it was one of the most impressive games of the season for the Hawks.

Here are the biggest takeaways from tonight's win for Atlanta.

1. Shooting went the Hawks way

In a number of losses for the Hawks this season, they would win a lot of statistical categories, but a great three-point shooting performance would swing things in the other direction. Take the loss to the Bulls last Friday as an example. Atlanta dominated statistically, but the Bulls hit 11 more threes than Atlanta did.

Tonight, things went the other way.

Atlanta shot 40% from three tonight. hitting 20 shots from deep while the Thunder only hit nine all night. Atlanta's offense had been in a slump heading into this game and though the Thunder are not at full strength right now, they are still a strong defense. While not perfect, this is what the Hawks can be when they are playing at a high level.

2. Onyeka Okongwu's big night

Onyeka Okongwu was arguably the best player for the Hawks tonight and the second best on the court after Gilgeous-Alexander.

Okongwu scored 18 points in the first half and ended up with 28 points and seven rebounds on 11-for-21 shooting, including 5-for-13 from three. He stretched the floor well and was consistent from start to finish.

3. Lu Dort has one of his most impactful games

It was a big homecoming for the duo of Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort, two players who helped the Thunder win an NBA Championship two seasons ago. Wiggins got the start tonight for the Hawks with McCollum and Flemings both out with injuries and Dort remained Atlanta's top option off the bench.

If you are not picking Okongwu as the Hawks best player tonight, then I think that you have a real case to pick Dort. Off the bench tonight for Atlanta, Dort scored 16 points, shot 6-for-11 from the field and 3-for-6 from three and was tied for a team best +9 in his minutes tonight. Dort has been very up and down this season for Atlanta, but this was the version of Dort that the Hawks hope they see more often.

4. Undersized? No problem

It is no secret that the Hawks are an undersized team and I thought that was going to be a big problem tonight against Oklahoma City given that they started Isaiah Hartenstein and rookie Aday Mara, but it was not.

The Hawks ended the game with eight more shooting possessions than the Thunder and won the rebounding battle 50-43. 17 of the Thunder's 43 rebounds came from Hartenstein, but nobody else was in double-digits. Atlanta had 14 offensive rebounds compared to just five from the Thunder and that was a huge reason they ended up getting the big win.