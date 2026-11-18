The Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to meet tonight for the first time this season, but they are not going to be at full strength.

The Thunder's struggles with injuries have been well documented up to this point. They are without three of their top players, including Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Cason Wallace. The Hawks are going to be without CJ McCollum, Kingston Flemings, Jock Landale, and Mouhamed Gueye. The Thunder have the more high-profile injuries, but they still have two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and one of the most talented rosters in the NBA.

So who overcomes their injuries and gets a win tonight? Here are three bold predictions for tonight's game.

1. The Hawks win

While the Hawks are going to be shorthanded in this game, the Thunder have not been the same juggernaut of a team as they have in past seasons and a lot of that has to do with the three injured players not being able to be on the court, but also the losses of Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe, with Dort and Wiggins making their returns tonight as members of the Hawks.

The Thunder are not invincible in their current state. They have lost three of their last four games, including a decision to the Clippers, who have a far worse team than the Hawks. Now, none of these games were at home, which is a big factor, but I think the Hawks can find a way to go on the road and win.

2. Aaron Wiggins gets the start against his old team

The Hawks are going to have to figure out what to do with their starting lineup with Flemings and McCollum both out for this game. The two favorites for who will become the other starter are Wiggins and former Oklahoma City forward Lu Dort and there is a case to be made for either of them to be the starter.

But head coach Quin Snyder has full trust in Wiggins, as he is already playing nearly 26 minutes per game. He could opt to want to keep Wiggins in his role as 6th man and play Dort, but given that the team is short on creators and shooters without Flemings and McCollum, I think he will feel inclined to go with Wiggins.

3. RayJ Dennis plays a season high in minutes

On Sunday in the win over the Bucks, Dennis played a season high 10 minutes with Flemings out. The Hawks don't have a lot of guard depth and I think with both Flemings and McCollum out, he is going to be relied upon to play minutes and give the Hawks some quality time on the court.