Biggest Atlanta Hawks Priorities Before Training Camp (And How to Address Them)

The Atlanta Hawks will open training camp in three weeks time, and before you know it, the season will be here.

Atlanta is going to enter camp as a playoff contender, but they have not gotten the attention that other teams in the conference have gotten. New York is the defending champion, but Philadelphia, Miami, and other teams in the East have made big moves to try to improve their positioning in the postseason; don't count the Hawks out.

With training camp approaching, what are the biggest priorities for Atlanta and head coach Quin Snyder?

Figure out the rotation

OKC's Lu Dort (5) celebrates after a basket against Utah on Nov. 24 at Paycom Center. cover | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When new pieces arrive in the offseason, it is the responsibility of the head coach to figure out how to use them and when.

The starting lineup for the Hawks should remain the same, with CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu all returning. It was one of the best lineups in the NBA after the All-Star break last season, and entering the season with continuity in their starting lineup should provide them with a path to a quick start.

But the offseason additions of Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, Devin Carter, Ryan Nembhard, and Henri Veesaar will give Snyder options to sort through the rotation. Dort, Wiggins, Landale, and Flemings seem like locks to be fixtures in the rotation, but more depth could be needed. Players will need to step up and training camp will be the time to figure that out.

Who is the third center?

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Figuring out the third center is going to be important for the Hawks and you don't have to look too far to see why. After Landale went down with an injury, the Hawks had to scramble to sign Tony Bradley (which did not go well) and also use Mouhamed Gueye (who they don't view as a center) at the position behind Onyeka Okongwu.

Okongwu and Landale are back, but who will be behind them?

The top two candidates might be a pair of rookies. Zuby Ejiofor and Henri Veesaar could be given a shot to be that player, but as rookies, that might be a lot to ask of them. Atlanta could also add another player, but they are also over the roster limit as of right now.

Ejiofor brings physicality and toughness to the position, but can he perform will enough on offense to be counted on? Veesaar is the opposite. His offensive skill is intriguing, but his defense needs lots of work.

Hopefully, Atlanta gets healthy play from its two centers, but they can't count on them to play every game. Figuring out their depth at center is going to be a crucial question that needs an answer.