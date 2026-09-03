Crafting A Trade Between Hawks and Clippers that Solves Atlanta's Roster Issues, LA Gets Needed Draft Capital

Just when you thought the NBA offseason was dormant, perhaps the biggest punishment in the league's history gets handed to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Members of the Clippers front office, including owner Steve Ballmer, received heavy fines and suspensions for their role in the Kawhi Leonard/Aspiration scandal, but the thing that is going to hurt Los Angeles the most is the fact that the Clippers were docked five future draft picks from 2029-2033. LA has first-rounders in 2027 and 2028, but they don't control them, and they don't project to be very good. The future looks bleak for LA, and it might be wise for them to make trades in search of some draft capital if they can find it.

That is where the Hawks come in. Atlanta has flown under the radar this offseason compared to other teams in the Eastern Conference, and now that the Jonathan Kuminga saga is officially over- with Kuminga now in Minnesota and not Atlanta- the Hawks can turn their attention to solving their current roster crunch. Atlanta has 17 players on its roster and needs to trim it to 15 before the season begins.

The Clippers need draft capital and the Hawks need someone to take on some players on their roster. Here is a trade where both teams can get what they need.

The Trade

Atlanta Receives: Derrick Jones Jr and Brook Lopez

Clippers Receive: Corey Kispert, Buddy Hield, Mouhamed Gueye, and a 2027 1st round pick (least favorable of NOP and MIL, top-four protected)

Why Each Team Does This Trade

I know when you first look at this it will seem that giving up a first round pick for two players on expiring contracts is crazy, but it goes deeper than that.

Right now, the Hawks are set up to have a lot of cap space next summer to pursue roster upgrades that could include superstar players if they elect to test free agency. They have the expiring contracts of CJ McCollum, Jock Landale, Lu Dort, and potentially others such as Hield (non-guaranteed deal next season), Gueye, and Devin Carter, if the Hawks decline his team option in October, which seems like the most likely move.

That will leave Atlanta locked in with its core of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, and Kingston Flemings with plenty of room to add star power. If they could manage to move Kispert, who has $27 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, it would free up even more space to add to their team.

The other side is that Jones Jr and Lopez would actually help the Hawks this season. Atlanta already has elite perimeter defenders in Daniels, Dort, and NAW, and adding Jones Jr to the mix would give Atlanta the defensive firepower on the perimeter to match up with any team in the league.

Lopez is nowhere near the player he used to be, but the Hawks could use a proven third center behind Okongwu and Landale. Atlanta suffered a lot when Landale was injured late last season and they had no replacement for him. Lopez could provide depth and experience for a team that is looking to make the playoffs again.

The 2027 pick could also be a weak selection. It is the least favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee's picks and it is top four protected. Throw in the new lottery rules and a weak 2027 draft and it makes it easier for the Hawks to move it.

For Los Angeles, they get needed draft capital for players that are not a part of their long-term future and they get a chance to see if Gueye can be a part of their future. He has offensive limitations right now, but he is already a high-level defender and on a cheap contract. The draft pick at best could give them the No. 5 pick in the upcoming draft and even if this draft is as bad as expected, Los Angeles needs to get young talent and hope they hit on it in a bad way right now.