The Hornets aren't exactly a difficult test, but they didn't make it easy for Atlanta. Their rebounding made a massive difference early - the Hawks got killed by a 20-6 margin in the offensive rebounding battle and the Hornets led by 14 at one point. However, they battled back to make it a one-point game at half. From there, Atlanta had an excellent third quarter to get a lead that they would never relinquish.

It was extremely encouraging to see a great defensive game from Jalen Johnson. The Hawks star forward's defense has been lackluster this season, but that wasn't the case tonight. He had four steals to pair with 26 points on just 15 shots. It's a good sign to see his shooting percentages begin to tick up and he'll need to continue this against Atlanta's next opponent if they want to keep their streak alive.

Speaking of their next opponent, the Detroit Pistons have been a consistent thorn in the Hawks' side. They've won four of their last five games against the Hawks and all of those four wins have been consecutive. This Pistons core has had Atlanta's number thus far. Still, it's going to be very interesting to see how the Hawks handle a difficult matchup like Cade Cunningham and assess whether their additions are enough to pull out ahead.

Admittedly, Atlanta's performance at home this season has been lacking. They're 4-3 at home, but they have the 18th-best net rating and they're facing one of the "road warrior" teams in the NBA. As if their 10-5 record wasn't strong enough, Detroit has the 4th-best net rating on the road. The Hawks certainly have their work cut out for them - how can they get a win tonight?

Game Preview

Duren Down

Mar 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in overtime at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Duren's absence could be a huge factor that swings the game in Alanta's favor. Duren had a lot of struggles during the playoffs last season, but there aren't many centers that affect their team's rebounding to such a significant extent. When he's been on the floor, the Pistons usualy get about 39.4% of their avaliable offensive rebounds. They're also sporting a team TS% of 69%, which an absurb impact compared to their 57.7 TS% without him.

Moussa Diabate's strong play in their game versus Charlotte showed that the Hawks still have a lot to proven when it comes to dealing with excellent rebounding bigs. Even though Duren being out is a point in Atlanta's favor, Paul Reed is a good backup in his own right. The Pistons are 17.6 points per 100 possessions better in his minutes and they're grabbing 31% of avaliable offensive rebounds. Of course, the Pistons also have old friend John Collins, who's been rather ineffective on the whole for Detroit. They are 16.1 points per 100 possessions better with him off the court and he doesn't offer much as a rebounder in this stage of his career. Nevertheless, he's always a threat to flush a well-placed lob or hit a momentum three if the defense is slow to rotate on him.

Simply put, the Hawks cannot afford to underestimate Detroit's center situation even if they do have an advantage with Onyeka Okongwu.

Containing Cade

Dec 12, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes the ball up the court past Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cade Cunningham is one of the toughest covers in the NBA. He's averaging 25.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 rebounds per game while leading the 12th-best offense in the NBA by offensive rating. However, that doesn't do justice to how vital he is for Detroit's offense. He's averaging 44.4 created points per game, which is in the 100th percentile at his position.

Cunningham's doing all of this while struggling from deep. He's only made 31.5% of his threes thus far, but he's taking 6.4 threes per game and he still remains a very effective player from other areas of the court. He's 8th among all NBA players in points per possession on post-up plays, which speaks to how he effectively uses his bigger frame as a guard.

The Hawks do have an effective counter for Cunningham's arsenal in Dyson Daniels. Daniels has held Cade to 20.3 points per 75 possessions on 53.5 TS% while averaging 3.9 turnovers per 75 minutes. That's a very respectable mark for one of the NBA's best offensive orchestrators. Daniels is going to have to run Cunningham off the three-point line and effectively hold up on Cunningham's post-ups in order to stymie him today.

Shot For Shot

Mar 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots on Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, the Pistons aren't a bad shooting team. They're 8th in team 3P% and 2nd in 3P% on above-the-break threes, which are some of the most valuable shot attempts due to their impact on floor spacing. However, a look under the hood reveals the truth behind some of their shooting production.

They are 23rd in three-pointers taken per game and they're not expected to wildly increase that volume with their shortened rotation. The only worrying shooters in their starting lineup now - outside of Cade - who's currently healthy are actually John Collins and Daniss Jenkins. Collins remains a pretty good shooter from deep and he's nailing 42.2% of his threes on three attempts a game. It's not overly significant, but it's worth noting that he can't be left alone from deep. Even so, Detroit's offense is a bit stagnant right now due to the absence of both Duren and Duncan Robinson, who was vital to their spacing.

With Robinson on the court, Cade had a TS% of 62.3% while making 35.1% of his threes. Without him, Cunningham's only shooting 25% from deep and 53.2 TS%. Now, that doesn't mean that Detroit is completely lacking dangerous shooters on the perimeter. Jenkins is amidst a career-best season where he's averaging 14.3 points on 44% shooting from deep. That's excellent production and the Cade-Jenkins combo is fantastic for Detroit. They have a +4.9 net rating in 241 minutes together. Therefore, it'll be vital for NAW to play strong defense on Jenkins as Detroit could make it a tough game if they bury Atlanta early and stifle the comeback effort with their usual brand of physical defense.

Spread: Hawks +2.5 (-104), Pistons -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Hawks +112, Pistons -132

Total points scored: 224.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Injury Report

For Atlanta, Kingston Flemings is questionable, while CJ McCollum, Jock Landale, Asa Newell, Keshon Gilbert, Mo Gueye, and Henri Veesaar are all out. Detroit will be without Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson and Ebuka Okorie while Ron Holland is questionable.

Projected Starters

Hawks

G - Dyson Daniels

G - Aaron Wiggins

G/F - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F - Jalen Johnson

C - Onyeka Okongwu

Pistons

G - Cade Cunningham

G - Daniss Jenkins

F - Kevin Huerter

F - Ausar Thompson

C - John Collins

Final Score Prediction

I think the Pistons are going to get up by a significant margin in this game, but the Hawks are going to get back in it due to their excellent spacing and effort on the boards. Although the Pistons have a knack for using their depth to their advantage, they have a significant portion of the roster out right now and I think the Hawks are going to be able to get the win - albeit amidst a dogfight.

Hawks 114, Detroit 108