After a slow first quarter (yes, another one), the Atlanta Hawks took firm control with their defense and a slew of good performances from their starters and the bench,

Since losing a pretty surprising game last Friday against the Chicago Bulls, the Hawks have now won three in a row. Not only that, but they are 2-0 against the Hornets this season, and Atlanta has only lost one divisional game this season. The win over the Hornets moves the Hawks to 2-1 in the NBA Cup and the game against the Celtics next Tuesday is going to have huge NBA Cup ramifications.

Here is who stood out in last night's win.

Winners

Dyson Daniels

I have written before, a number of times this season actually, that Dyson Daniels has been the Hawks best player this season and tonight was another example.

Daniels almost collected a triple double, finishing with 11 points, 10 assists, four steals, and eight rebounds, but also finishing as a +21 in his 35 minutes on the court. With Kingston Flemings and CJ McCollum out again, it was smart for Snyder to play Daniels a large amount of minutes and he rewarded him with a terrific two-way performance.

In both matchups against the Hornets this season, Daniels has done a really strong job of guarding Hornets wing Brandon Miller, leading him to two ineffiecient games.

Aaron Wiggins

Whether it was nerves or just a bad performance, Wiggins first chance at being a starter did not go well in his return to Oklahoma City.

Tonight was much better and he looked like the 6th man of the year candidate that he has looked like for much of this season. He shot 4-for-6 from three, scoring 19 points and was a game best +22 in his minutes. The Hawks might not envision him as a starter on a nightly basis, but the fact he is capable of this kind of game when needed says a lot.

Winner: Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson knows that he has not shot the ball as well as he would like to start the season, but he is the kind of player that is going to put his head down and keep working. That hard work resulted in his most efficent game of the season and I would argue that on both ends of the floor.

Johnson shot 10-for-13 from the field and 3-for-4 from three, scoring 26 points, grabbing six rebounds, and handing out six assists, as well as four steals. It was arguably his most complete game of the season and the kind of performance the Hawks will need from him given the tough schedule they have coming up.

Losers

Hawks bench

There were some standout moments from the bench tonight, such as RayJ Dennis having some nice plays and Zuby Ejiofor not backing down from a scuffle against Moussa Diabate, but overall it was a pretty disappointing night from the reserves.

Atlanta's bench only managed 22 points, only three less than the Hornets bench, and while there were no disasters or poor performances that put the game in jeopardy, it was not what the Hawks wanted from their second unit. Lu Dort shot 1-for-5 from the field, Corey Kispert only had seven points, Dennis was a -7 in his 13 minutes on the court, and Ejiofor had five points in nearly 14 minutes.

Hawks rebounding

Charlotte has an advantage in terms of size against the Hawks and that was one thing anyone who has watched both teams knew going into the game. The Hornets are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA and it showed against the Hawks.

Charlotte won the battle on the glass 49-37 and had 29 second chance points compared to just 11 for Atlanta. Against a team like Charlotte, you can overcome that, but against strong teams like the Pistons, Celtics, Knicks, and Heat (AKA, the next four oppponents for Atlanta), that has to be addressed.