NBA Mock Trade Idea: Domantas Sabonis Sent To Charlotte Hornets; Hawks Add 3&D Forward

Last season, the Hawks ranked 12th in opponent 3P%. That's not elite, but it's certainly a respectable mark considering where they were the season prior (28th). However, the perimeter defense struggled in the playoffs. The Knicks absoutely torched the Hawks from deep and they finished 14th in opponent 3PT% as a result (38%). They had the 15th-ranked defense by defensive rating in the playoffs - out of 16.

Their defense still clearly doesn't translate to the playoffs as a whole and it's time to make moves to rectify that issue.

Ideally, the Hawks need someone who can stay on the court on both ends. Their rotation players - and sometimes starters - in recent years have been extremely additive on one end and a complete nothing on the other end. There's several players that the Hawks could pursue to improve this, but most of them would be decently expensive to acquire.

However, one player who is an exception to that could be acquired as part of a larger move that has been reported on by Sam Amick of the Athletic. Amick had this to say about a possible trade that would send Domantas Sabonis to the Hornets.

"While a deal is not imminent and appears unlikely before the June 23 draft, sources say the Hornets have some interest in the 30-year-old, three-time All-Star. The problem for now, it seems, is that the Kings have been hoping to land one of Charlotte’s two first-round picks (they have Nos. 14 and 18) in the deal, and the Hornets have signaled a desire to retain their picks and discuss Sabonis later in the summer. Sabonis has two seasons left on his deal ($45.4 million next season and $48.6 million in 2027-28)."

The Trade

Mar 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Wesley Matthews (32) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Hawks receive: Grant Williams

Hornets recieve: Domantas Sabonis, 2027 2nd round pick (via ATL)

Kings receive: Miles Bridges, Josh Green, 2027 1st-round pick (via MIA, from CHA)

Why This Trade Makes Sense

The Hawks don't need to make an aggressive, all-in move for a star this summer. Rather, it makes a lot more sense for them to continue to add veterans who can address some of the roster's issues without crippling their future.

Grant Williams is an interesting target for the Hawks that makes more sense upon further inspection. It seems reasonably likely that Williams will be traded just because he does not fit with Charlotte's roster. He's not quite athletic or big enough to be a PF and that's the role the Hornets need for him to play. He's also on an expiring $14.2 million dollar contract and played 52 total games over the past two seasons. Clearly, the time to move on and get something of value is nearing.

Williams only played 36 games last season, but he showed clear signs of being able to help the Hawks in that sample size. He was a +6.5 in the 597 minutes he played and the Hornets had an excellent defensive rating of 110.8 when he was on the court. He shot a respectable 38.8% from deep on 3.7 attempts a game and had the best defensive rebounding season of his career with a DREB% of 15%.

While these days may be behind him, it'd be impossible to ignore that Williams has been a critical part of excellent teams in the past. He single-handedly swung Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals in favor of the Celtics and has been able to guard multiple different types of players in the postseason. It's an exaggeration to say he's an elite defender, but Williams has always been respectable on that end. He's also 236 lbs, which gives him the ability to guard centers from time to time.

For the Hawks, Williams obviously would never have to play PF as long as Jalen Johnson's healthy. However, he can do it in a pinch and there's a chance he could factor into the long-term competition for Atlanta's SF position. Williams would also be a opportunistic gamble for the future since he can be flipped again at the trade deadline if the Hawks want to pursue a star that becomes avaliable.

Charlotte's benefit in this deal is obvious - Sabonis would be an interesting direct hand-off partner for Knueppel and likely help the young sharpshooter get some better looks from his screen-setting. He's also an excellent rebounder and decent passer for his size, which would be helpful for the Hornets to add. He gives them a different look opposite Moussa Diabate and the Hornets have ample cap space to bring him in for the next two seasons.

Sacramento likely won't get the best player in the deal, but they add another first-round pick to their 2027 draft stash and they can clear the massive salary of Sabonis from their books. Young center Maxime Raynaud has shown intriguing flashes and it'd be worth it for the Kings to prioritize his development as they try to get younger.

It may not be the most exciting option, but being part of this trade could land the Hawks a rotation player for almost nothing.