Five Most Ambitious Trade Targets For the Atlanta Hawks This Summer

The Atlanta Hawks enter this offseason with plenty of options for how they can continue to build their team.

The Hawks are in a great place financially, have multiple first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, and already have a young core of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu in place. There are plenty of assets at the Hawks' front office's disposal to either go out and get aggressive to find the players they need to compete at a high level in the Eastern Conference or they could stand pat and run it back while focusing on internal development and nailing the draft.

Let's say the Hawks get aggressive and try to take a swing this offseason. Who would be the most ambitious trade targets they could set their eyes on?

5. Mavericks Guard Kyrie Irving

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The NBA playoffs showed a lack of halfcourt shot making and offensive ability on the roster. CJ McCollum had his moments, especially in games two and three of Atlanta's first-round series vs the Knicks, but heading into his age-35 season, should the Hawks be enthusiastic about running it back, knowing they may run into similar problems?

While Kyrie Irving is not any younger than McCollum and is coming off a serious knee injury, he is a much better creator in the half-court and more dynamic with the ball in his hands. Irving is widely regarded as one of the better ball handlers in the NBA and would be an upgrade over McCollum.

But what is the price point in a trade for a 34 year old point guard who is likely to miss games next season and who did not play last season? That is the most fascinating question if the Mavericks are willing to entertain trade offers for one of the best playoff performers of all time.

4. Utah Center Rudy Gobert

Apr 12, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) talk during a break from play in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Atlanta has a need along their interior defense and more size in the paint. If Rudy Gobert is available this summer, why not pair him back up with his former head coach, Quin Snyder, and really set up this defense to be one of the best in the NBA?

Like Irving, there is no indication that Gobert is going to actually be available this offseason, but if you look at the situation that the Timberwolves are in, they don't have many avenues to upgrade their roster, and the player that could get the most back in a trade (not named Anthony Edwards) is Rudy Gobert.

Gobert is still one of the elite rim protectors and defenders in the NBA and with Dyson Daniels and former Wolves teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the perimeter, Atlanta may have a top three or top five defense in the league.

It might be an expensive price to pay for a 34-year-old center, but Gobert is one of the ultimate floor raisers in the NBA and would be a great addition at the cost.

3. Cavaliers Guard Donovan Mitchell

Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

After the Cavaliers sweep at the hands of the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, it feels like a lot of things might be on the table for them in terms of roster turnover.

Cleveland paid a hefty price to acquire Donovan Mitchell back in the summer of 2022, and it has given them one conference finals appearance that ended in a sweep, two near sweeps in the conference semifinals, and a first-round loss. Mitchell is coming off another All-NBA season and has one more guaranteed year on his contract before a player option in 27-28. If he does not sign the extension he is eligible for this offseason, is that going to signal that he wants a change?

You can take what I said about Kyrie Irving and what he would bring to the Hawks and paste them here, but Mitchell is younger and has the connection with Snyder from their days in Utah together.

It would be very expensive to land Mitchell, but he is the kind of scorer and shotmaker this team needs to take the next step.

2. Celtics Forward Jaylen Brown

Jan 17, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There is a lot of chatter around the possibility that Jaylen Brown could be traded from the Celtics, despite him not requesting a trade and Boston giving no indication that he is actually going to be on the move this summer.

But if he is, the Hawks are going to be mentioned plenty for the Georgia native.

Brown is an elite two-way player that was an MVP candidate for the majority of this season while helping the Celtics get to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with Jayson Tatum out for most of the year and players like Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Luke Kornet no longer on the roster.

A lineup of Brown, Alexander-Walker, Daniels, Johnson, and Okongwu would be among the best in the Eastern Conference, but what would it cost the Hawks to land him? Probably a lot and given how much is contract escalates in the coming years, Atlanta has to be sure he is the guy they want to pursue.

But he is an ambitious target nonetheless.

1. Timberwolves Guard Anthony Edwards

Feb 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

I said that this was an ambitious list didn't I?

Look, this is not a realistic target at all and there is zero indication that Edwards is going to be available this summer (or that Minnesota would actually trade him if he were), but Edwards is another Georgia native that would be welcome with open arms if he ever wanted to come home and play for the Hawks and he is one of the few (maybe only) players in the NBA who would be eager to be traded to Atlanta.

For this to happen, Edwards would have to demand a trade out of Minnesota. Why would he do that? As I said earlier, perhaps he takes a look around the Western Conference at San Antonio and Oklahoma City and determines that Minnesota is not able to win at that kind of level anymore, and with so few avenues to actually improve, Edwards might not be content if Minnesota is simply just a good team in the Western Conference.

It is not like there have not been past connections between Edwards and the Hawks, especially after this year's All-Star Game:

Anthony Edwards to Jalen Johnson:



“ I can’t wait to come home ... and y’all got so many wings there (Atlanta Hawks)” pic.twitter.com/ZpvBQ8boLm — 10☄️ (@risasznn) February 16, 2026

Anthony Edwards reportedly told Jalen Johnson, “can’t wait to come home”. 😳



Is it time for the Atlanta Hawks to go all-in and give up everything to make it happen? 👀#TrueToAtlanta @JohnMichaelsU @BFinn86 pic.twitter.com/c7ymCD4e4N — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) February 16, 2026

Whether it is this offseason or the future, Edwards is going to continue to be mentioned as a dream target for the Hawks in a trade.

A realistic target? Probably not, but he is definitely the most ambitious trade target for the Atlanta Hawks to aim for this summer.