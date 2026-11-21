The Atlanta Hawks are one bad game from being 3-0 in NBA Cup play, but last night's win over the Charlotte Hornets has them at 2-1 in Cup play, but more importantly, it was the third straight win for the Hawks to push their record to 10-6 ahead of a critical four-game stretch that includes games against the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and Miami Heat.

The win over the Hornets had similar traits to other Hawks games this season. Terrible first quarter, battle back in the second and third quarters, and then hold on in the fourth. The Hawks trailed by 14 at one point in the first half, but the defensive intensity turned up to another level and got the Hawks the win, their second this season over the Hornets.

Here are some things the box score will tell you and some things the box score won't tell you about this game.

What the box score tells you

Hawks were crushed on the glass and in second-chance points: The Hornets are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA and were destined to give Atlanta fits on the glass, and that is exactly what happened. Charlotte outrebounded Atlanta 49-37 and outscored the Hawks 29-11 in second-chance points.

Opportunistic defense for Atlanta: In the first matchup against Charlotte, the Hawks held them to 81 points and forced turnovers left and right. Tonight was not quite as devastating as the win back in October, but Quin Snyder's team was able to turn 17 Hornets turnovers into 36 points. If you get beat on the glass like the Hawks did, you better make up for it some other way. Tonight that was via turnovers.

Efficient night for Jalen Johnson: Johnson has struggled mightily shooting the basketball this season, especially from three, but a 10-for-13 night from the field and 3-for-from deep gave us his best performance of the season. Johnson scored 26 points, grabbed six rebounds, and had six assists, as well as four steals, giving the Hawks a big boost on both ends.

No scoring punch from the bench: Atlanta did not have a huge night from anyone on the bench, scoring just 22 bench points and no reserve having more than eight points, which came from RayJ Dennis. No player off the bench other than Dennis finished in the red, but there were no big scoring nights.

Things the box score won't tell you

Hawks defensive intensity: Atlanta is not known as one of the best defensive units in the league, but they are capable of showing more on that end than they have for most of the season. The Hawks pressure that they were putting on the Hornets ball handlers was impressive and forced them into a lot of mistakes. You can see the stats and how the defense affected Charlotte, but watching it was different.

Zuby's energy: Just because Zuby Ejiofor is a rookie does not mean that he is not going to fight back against anyone. Ejiofor got involved in a little dust up with Hornets center Moussa Diabate in the second half of the game and that incident fired up the crowd and the Hawks bench, showing the defensive intensity Atlanta was putting on Charlotte.

RayJ Dennis gave the Hawks quality minutes: The box score is going to show that Dennis was a -7 in his 13 minutes, but I thought that he way he played gave Atlanta a boost on offense. Dennis would not be in the rotation if the Hawks were completely healthy, but performances like Friday night might be the most you can reasonably ask from him.

Lu Dort frustrated Naz Reid: Remember when I said that the Hawks were playing with a certain intensity on defense? You can probably thank Lu Dort for that. Dort hounded Naz Reid all night, fighting around screens and making sure that his presence was felt and making sure Reid did not have an easy path to the basket.