Hawks Interested in Retaining Jock Landale, But the Lakers and Others Could Pose A Threat

The top need for the Atlanta Hawks this offseason was to add to the center position. After making a high ceiling move last summer for Kristaps Porzingis (that did not work), Atlanta enters free agency with only Onyeka Okongwu, Mouhamed Gueye (not really a center), Zuby Ejiofor (rookie), and Henri Veesaar (rookie) as options in the front court.

The Hawks love the long-term outlook for guys like Ejiofor and Veesaar, but the Hawks are not a rebuilding team. After winning 46 games and making the playoffs, Atlanta is not in a position where they need to be playing multiple rookies major minutes. Even with the recent additions, it feels like Atlanta still needs to make a veteran addition (or two) to their center position.

Atlanta traded cash considerations for Jock Landale at the trade deadline in Februrary and Landale responded by becoming a key cog for the Hawks bench. Landale played in 23 games for the Hawks and averaged 9.1 PPG and 4.1 RPG while shooting 39% from three.

Landale is an unrestricted free agent this summer and while there are reports about the Hawks wanting to bring him back, there are going to be other suitors as well and Hoopshype insider Michael Scotto outlined some of them today in a new intel report:

"Landale, 30, is expected to have a strong market, including interest from the Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told HoopsHype. Expect the Australian center to command offers north of the bi-annual exception in free agency."

Will the Hawks bring him back?

Mar 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) shoots the ball against Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Landale was a great fit with the Hawks, with his ability to stretch the floor and his physicality and the Hawks really missed him once he was injured in the playoffs.

I think the question for the Hawks is if they are going to pay him more than the bi-annual exception (around $5.5 million), are they comfortable with Landale being the backup center, with Gueye, Ejiofor, and Veesaar as the depth pieces or is Landale going to be the third center?

What kind of role does Landale want for himself on his new team? Is he going to want to be the direct backup or is he comfortable with being the third center on a team? Given the lack of marquee free agents on the market, I think that Landale is going to be in high demand across the league.

The Lakers and Clippers are teams that will be worth watching because of their lack of reliable centers that are currently on the roster. The 76ers need a backup center behind Joel Embiid and the Cavaliers could similarly want Landale behind Jarrett Allen.

What Landale did with the Hawks during his time there last season did not go unnoticed and that is why he is going to be a hot commodity across the league when free agency opens on Tuesday. Will the Hawks be able to bring him back or will they still be on the lookout for more depth at center?