Hawks Offseason To Do List: What Is Next For Atlanta?

This is the part of summer where the attention of the sports world looks away from the NBA offseason and football is just right around the corner.

But there is still unfinished business in the NBA and that includes the Atlanta Hawks.

It has been an active offseason for the Hawks. While the other playoff teams in the Eastern Conference have been making major moves to add star players to their roster, Atlanta has been flying under the radar.

The Hawks re-signed both CJ McCollum and Jock Landale and made trades for Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Ryan Nembhard, and Devin Carter, on top of drafting Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesaar.

That is a lot, but what else does Atlanta still have to do this offseason?

Figure out the roster

The regular season limit for players on an NBA roster is 15 and currently, the Hawks have 17 players on their roster.

When and how they trim their roster down is not exactly clear. Some players, such as Devin Carter (Aug. 30th) and Ryan Nembhard (Sept. 19th) cannot be traded until later dates and they are two candidates to not be on the roster. The Hawks could always just waive Nembhard since he is only owed $2.1 million this upcoming season, but he holds some value around the league after an impressive debut season with the Mavericks.

Other candidates to be moved include Buddy Hield, Corey Kispert, and Mouhamed Gueye. At the beginning of the offseason, it was a bit of a shocking decision for Atlanta to guarantee Hield's contract for $9.6 million this season after Hield hardly ever saw the court after being traded to the Hawks. It looked like Atlanta might have a trade involving Hield after his contract guarantee date was pushed back and then picked up, but he remains an Atlanta Hawk.

Kispert is the player I think Atlanta would love to move more than anyone else on the roster, but his three-years and over $30 million left on his contract are a negative asset and would likely need draft capital attached to it, which Onsi saleh is not going to want to do.

Like Nembhard, I think if the Hawks move on from Gueye, he get net positive value in a trade because he is a high-level defender and is only owed $2.4 million next season, not to mention he is on an expiring deal. His contract is non-guaranteed and if the Hawks could not find a deal, he could be a candidate to be waived, but that would likely be a last result.

Again, when and how they trim their roster down to 15 is a mystery, but it has to be done.

It is a bit surprising to see Kuminga still an unrestricted free agent as July is nearly over, but he is still available and what happens with him likely will impact Atlanta.

Unless Kuminga takes a very cheap free agent deal, he is likely going to need the Hawks help to get him to where he wants to be, especially if the destination is either Cleveland or the Los Angeles Lakers, two teams who have reportedly shown interest in him.

There are a lot of different sign-and-trade scenarios for either team and some of the could include the Hawkss getting players back in a deal, which could complicate their roster crunch, unless it is a multi-team deal and Atlanta is sending out some of their unwanted contracts out.

Then again, the Hawks could just bring Kuminga back on a deal, which would mean they need to clear even more roster space.

A clear direction and solution to where Kuminga will land next season, but it may have a big impact on the Hawks.

Another opportunistic move?

All of the Hawks signings and trades could be considered opportunistic. They saw the Thunder in a roster/financial crunch and traded for Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort. They saw the Kings in need of financial relief and acquired Devin Carter, along with a second round pick in a trade.

If the Hawks have another move left up their sleeve, it might be for restricted free agent Peyton Watson. Atlanta has been rumored to be interested in Watson and that interest appears to be real.

But acquiring Watson is going to be very difficult. He is a restricted free agent and Atlanta would have to pull off a sign-and-trade to land him. Complicating that is the fact Denver is over the second apron and currently can't take back players in a trade. The Hawks could just send players to a third team or Denver could clear space before hand, but it makes it harder.

Restricted free agency tends to drag on right up to the season and that could be the case here.

Possible extension and team options

Starting center Onyeka Okongwu is eligible for a three-year, $76 million extension starting on October 1st, and I am sure the Hawks would not mind getting him at that number, which would be a raise for him.

It also would not be surprising if Okongwu decides to wait and try to show he is worth more than that. Barring a surprising move, Okongwu is going to be the starter and is coming off his best season. He shot the ball very well and is an underrated defender, especially on the perimeter.

While it might not seem like a big decision, the Hawks do have to decide on Devin Carter's $7.3 million team option for next season by Oct. 31st. If the Hawks decline the option, he becomes an expiring contract and would be a free agent next summer.

Atlanta has a lot of expiring contracts on their books and could have one more.