Latest Details Surrounding a Potential Lakers-Hawks Deal For Jonathan Kuminga Paint a Complicated Picture

NBA free agency is about to wrap up another week, and there is still no end in sight to the Jonathan Kuminga saga.

There are a number of complicating factors holding up Kuminga's free agency. Unless he takes a massive pay cut and plays on the veteran minimum, there is not a team out there, including the three mentioned for him, that has the cap space to sign him. A sign-and-trade appears to be the most likely answer for Kuminga to get to where he wants.

There were reports of the Lakers offering Atlanta an unprotected 2032 first-round pick swap and Jarred Vanderbilt for Kuminga, but according to a new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer, it does not sound like the Hawks are considering that offer:

"While Kuminga and his representation have held ongoing dialogue with the Lakers about a potential role alongside Luka Dončić, sources say that the Hawks are seeking more than the Lakers can offer to this point.

It's believed that the Lakers hope to package their lone tradeable first-round pick swap left over in 2032 along with Jarred Vanderbilt in a sign-and-trade proposal for Kuminga. Sources say Atlanta, however, has not considered taking back Vanderbilt in a deal that sends out Kuminga.

There are said to be multi-team scenarios that the Lakers could pursue that offload Vanderbilt to a different team than Atlanta. That would help the Lakers provide Kuminga with an offer richer than the two-year, $20 million deal that sources say they originally presented him.

The most clarity that can be offered on Kuminga's future: If he indeed leaves Atlanta, it is almost certainly going to be via sign-and-trade rather than a move facilitated by cap space."

What is the end result?

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the most likely end to all of this is that Kuminga is sent out in a sign-and-trade, then the Hawks are going to have to find a deal that is the most favorable to them.

It is not completely surprising that Atlanta does not want to take Vanderbilt. He has two years left on his contract and owed around $25 million, which is a lot for a player who does not fit with the roster, is often injured, and has serious deficiencies on the offensive end of the floor. The pick swap in 2032 could be valuable, but as long as Luka Doncic is on the Lakers (who knows by then), this pick could be nothing.

Atlanta also has 16 players currently on their roster and acquiring Vanderbilt would put them at 17, meaning they would have to trim their roster down by two before the season.

We have discussed before that Los Angeles could opt to send Vanderbilt elsewhere before signing Kuminga and that appears to still be on the table.

But could all of the sign and trade complications eventually lead to Kuminga just returning to Atlanta, provided he does not end up taking a massive pay cut? The longer this drags out, the more I am inclined to believe that, but that is just speculation. If what Fischer said is true, that the most likely move for Kuminga is leaving via sign-and-trade, the Hawks have to agree to terms. If a deal does not benefit Atlanta, they don't have to agree to it.

However, if the Hawks intend to bring Kuminga back, that leads back to the roster crunch problem that we mentioned earlier. Atlanta would need to move at least two players, with Buddy Hield and Corey Kispert being the most likely, if he is back with the Hawks on a deal.

There are a lot of complicated things about Kuminga and his free agency and there has yet to be movement in one direction or the other. The Lakers clearly want Kuminga, but have not been able to find takers for Vanderbilt, with Atlanta presumingly not wanting him in a deal. The other teams mentioned, the Bucks and the Cavaliers, have not been mentioned lately.

Cleveland is, of course, waiting for LeBron James to make a decision on his future, but whatever he decides to do, a sign-and-trade is their only option for Kuminga and Atlanta would have to agree to it. Milwaukee has the most financial space for Kuminga, but it also has a full roster.

Like I said, this is a complicated picture.