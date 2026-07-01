How the Hawks could still bring back Jonathan Kuminga after declining his team option

The Atlanta Hawks have been focused on bringing their own free agents back this offseason, while adding around the margins and building depth, but there is one notable name from last year's team that might not be back.

On Monday, Atlanta declined the $24.3 million team option for Jonathan Kuminga and made him an unrestricted free agent. It appeared that the Hawks scoured the trade market for Kuminga before deciding to decline the option, which was a bit of a surprising outcome. Kuminga was a very useful player for Atlanta after coming over from Golden State at the trade deadline, becoming their top bench option over the final 20 or so games and into the playoffs.

Kuminga is a polarizing player, but there is no doubt that his athleticism and ability to pressure the rim helped the Hawks. He will not be easy to replace if he is not brought back.

But that option still might be on the table. There are few teams with real cap space out there to give Kuminga a large deal and it is unclear what kind of role that he wants on his next team. Perhaps he wants to have more of an opportunity to start and have the ball in his hands or he could be looking to play a similar role as the one he had in Atlanta.

Yesterday, NBA insider Jake Fischer shared that Atlanta is still a possibility to go back to Atlanta:

"Kuminga could still go back to Atlanta, he could still leave by way of sign and trade. I have heard that he does have interest from Milwaukee, they have a traded player exception that he could be moved into."

So how would he be able to come back to the Hawks?

Hawks current roster

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of right now, the Hawks would not have a roster spot for Kuminga in the fall. NBA teams can have 20 players on their roster in the summer, but that has to be trimmed to 15 by the time the season begins.

1. Jalen Johnson-$30,000,000

2. Dyson Daniels- $25,000,000

3. CJ McCollum- $21,000,000

4. Onyeka Okongwu-$16,100,000

5. Nickeil Alexander-Walker- $14,403,710

6. Jock Landale- $14,000,000

7. Corey Kispert- $13,975,000

8. Zaccharie Risacher- $13,826,040

9. Buddy Hield- $9,658,536

10. Aaron Wiggins- $9,028,038

11. Kingston Flemings- $7,348,680 (estimate via spotrac)

12. Devin Carter- $5,158,080

13. Zuby Ejiofor- $3,453,360 (estimate via spotrac)

14. Asa Newell- $3,399,480

15. Mouhamed Gueye- $2,406,205

16. Henri Veesaar- TBD

They are at $188,757,129 for 15 players, a little more than $12 million shy of the luxury tax. Veesaar could be on a standard contract or on a second round pick exception and if that is what happens, the Hawks would need to clear at least two roster spots for Kuminga. If Veesaar is signed to a two-way contract, than the Hawks would only have to clear one spot for him.

I think that the best path for the Hawks to re-sign Kuminga would be finding a team or teams to take on Buddy Hield and Corey Kispert's contracts, with Atlanta more or less salary dumping both of those and not taking anything back, saving the team nearly $24 million in salary and clearing two roster spots for players who are not likely to be impact players for the team next season. That would open up a roster spot for him, while also keeping one open for Veesaar if he is going to be on a standard contract for next season.

It sounds simple, but finding teams to take on those deals is going to be anything but. If Atlanta really wants Kuminga back, they may have to attach assets to get off of those contracts, which is something that Onsi Saleh and the front office are not keen on doing.

The door has not been shut on Kuminga returning to the Hawks, but they have to make room for him first.