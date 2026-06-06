NBA Insider Expects Hawks To Be Active in the Center Market This Offseason; Who Could Be The Target?

The NBA Finals are the center of attention in the NBA, but the offseason is rapidly approaching for every team. 28 teams have already gotten a head start on what they plan to do this summer, and the Atlanta Hawks are among those teams.

The Hawks were one of the stories of the second part of the season. After remaking their team near the trade deadline, Atlanta looked like one of the best teams in the NBA down the stretch, going 20-6 and finishing with one of the best net ratings in the league. How much of that was due to a weak schedule? Some certainly, but it was encouraging for the Hawks to look as good as they did, and they are still the only team that has beaten the New York Knicks in the postseason.

When looking to this offseason, the Hawks are going to have to address their need at the center position. While Onyeka Okongwu is one of the most underrated centers in the league, he has limitations and would be a more effective player for Atlanta if he were able to play fewer minutes. The Knicks series exposed that when the Hawks struggled with the duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

You can expect the Hawks to be one of the main players for a big man this offseason and NBA Insider Jake Fischer said as much today in his latest report:

"Atlanta is also said to be a team that could be active on the center market. The Hawks know they need to fortify their depth at the position in support of Onyeka Okongwu."

While not surprising, the Hawks are going to have a lot of competition for big men this offseason and they are going to have lots of options.

Free agent options

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in the second half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While the free agent class is not full of great players this summer, there are some very interesting centers that will be available including:

Isaiah Hartenstein (28.9 million team option)

Jusuf Nurkic

Robert Williams III

Mitchell Robinson

Day'Ron Sharpe ($6.3 million team option)

Nick Richards

Jock Landale

There are also going to be some notable restricted free agents:

Jalen Duren

Walker Kessler

Mark Williams

Of these options, Hartenstein, Duren, Kessler, and Williams are the most unrealistic. Hartenstein has a team option for next season, and it seems unlikely that Oklahoma City is going to decline it and let him leave. He has been an integral part of the Thunder's run over the past two seasons and is likely going to stay, despite their financial situation for next season.

Because they are restricted free agents, Duren, Kessler, and Williams are not likely to be serious options unless Atlanta wanted to offer them a deal that they know Detroit, Utah, or Phoenix would not match, which would not be a good financial allocation on Atlanta's part. Kessler would be a great fit, but Utah does not seem likely to let him leave.

I think Williams III, Nurkic, and Robinson are the most likely options from this group. Atlanta is going to have access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception this offseason ($15,049,000) and both players should be available for that price or even lower possibly.

Landale is also a candidate to be brought back this offseason and was a great pickup by the Hawks' front office at the trade deadline.

Draft

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) fights to keep possession of the ball around Connecticut during the second half of the NCAA national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether or not the Hawks add someone through free agency, they could add a center through the draft no matter what and there are going to be some good options, including:

Aday Mara

Jayden Quaintance

Hannes Steinbach

Henri Veesaar

Tarris Reed Jr

Morez Johnson Jr

Chris Cenac Jr

Luigi Suigo

Ugonna Onyenso

Mara is a candidate for the Hawks with their first selection at No. 8 while Quaintance, Steinbach, Veesaar, Reed Jr, Johnson Jr, or Cenac Jr are candidates for the No. 23 pick or a trade up. The others are candidates to be taken in the second round.

Trade Candidates

Atlanta could also look to the trade market to find a center and any of the following players could be acquired:

Jarrett Allen

Jalen Smith

Nic Claxton

Steven Adams

Rudy Gobert

Yves Missi

Daniel Gafford

Gobert and Allen would be the most expensive of the group, while the others could be had at a cheaper price.

There are going to be plenty of options for the Hawks to add to its center room and try to make it one of the best in the NBA.